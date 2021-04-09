Cranial and Facial Implants Market Global Research and Clinical Survey 2021- Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet Holdings

The Cranial and Facial Implants market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Cranial and Facial Implants Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Cranial and Facial Implants Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Cranial and facial implants are the implants used during cranial and facial reconstruction to repair abnormalities in the shape of the skull and facial features resulting from injury, infection, malignancy, birth defects or any genetic disorders. Cranial or facial defects that are lesser than 3 cm in diameter do not require reconstruction can be repaired with bone cement and if greater than 3 cm are treated with cranial or facial implants. Generally, custom-made implants are designed for the patients depending upon the patients condition. Cranial or facial implants are made of biocompatible materials such as polymethyl methacrylate, porous polyethylene and titanium and the material of the implants depends upon the surgeons decision.

According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), approximately 1.3 million people die in road accidents and an additional 20-30 million gets disabled or injured. World Health Organization (WHO), estimates road traffic injuries to be the 8th leading cause of death for people of all age groups. Rising incidence of accidents, rising prevalence of acquired or congenital deformities of the face along with technological advancements in plastic surgery procedures are the key driving factors in cranial and facial implants market.

Cranial and Facial Implants Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Cranial and Facial Implants Market Report are:

Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, Osteomed L.P, Medartis AG, Integra Lifesciences, Matrix Surgical USA, Calavera Surgical Design, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cranial and Facial Implants Market Scenario:

Porous Polyethylene Implants Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Cranial and Facial Implants Market

– Porous Polyethylene Implants are ideal for craniofacial reconstruction and augmentation due to its porous nature, excellent soft-tissue growth and coverage.

– According to World Health Organization (WHO), estimates road traffic accidents cause more than 1.35 million deaths and up to 50 million injuries globally and road traffic injuries are the 8th leading cause of death for people of all age groups.

– Porous polyethylene implants segment hold a significant market share in the cranial and facial implants market and are anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to lower material cost and the ability to suture the extraocular muscles directly to it without the use of covering material such as fascia or sclera.

– Rising incidence of accidents and rising prevalence of acquired or congenital deformities of the face are the key driving factors in the porous polyethylene implants segment.

Competitive Landscape:

