Crane Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2020 to 2025

The Global Crane Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Crane industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Crane market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Crane Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The global crane market is expected to register a CAGR of about 4.0% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Some of the leading players in the market studied are Manitowoc, Tadano, Kobelco, Cargotec, Kone Cranes, Liebherr, Palfinger, and XCMG.

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is leading the Crane Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market and accounted for more than 50% of the market, followed by India. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing infrastructure market and is being driven by increasing government spending on infrastructure projects and overall construction sector in both China and India, as the construction sector is considered one of the major factor in boosting the economic growth and aids in creating jobs.

China is also of the largest manufacturer of cranes. After witnessing slow growth in the construction sector in 2018, the country is expected to witness slight growth in the construction sector in 2019. The prime reason being the rise in railway construction projects. For instance, in 2018, the China Railway Corp. (CRC) announced the plans to construct 6,800 km of new railway lines including 3,200 km of high-speed rail which represents a 40% increase of new tracks. The government has also approved the construction or urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities including Shanghai and Wuhan.

In India, the construction sector is expected to witness fast growth, owing to a huge pipeline of infrastructure projects such as railways, urban infrastructure, ports, and airport segments. Apart from the aforementioned, railway stations development, increasing metro lines, and the bullet train project is expected to offer numerous opportunities for both construction companies and crane manufacturers and providers. Additionally, the growing trend of using precast construction techniques in real estate and metros is gaining momentum, which is driving the demand for tower cranes in the 10-20 metric ton range.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

