Crane Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities during 2021 to 2025 – Manitowoc, Tadano, Kobelco, Cargotec, Kone Cranes, Liebherr, Palfinger, and XCMG

The Crane Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Crane market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Crane market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the market studied are Manitowoc, Tadano, Kobelco, Cargotec, Kone Cranes, Liebherr, Palfinger, and XCMG.

The global crane market is expected to register a CAGR of about 4.0% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Market Trends

Growing Construction Activities and Rise in Mining Industry Demand

The global construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the good opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors.

Some of the major factors driving the market are increasing construction of multi-family houses (with the growing trend of nuclear families); and increasing investments in construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to growing population and urbanization.

Asia-Pacific is leading the Crane Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market and accounted for more than 50% of the market, followed by India. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing infrastructure market and is being driven by increasing government spending on infrastructure projects and overall construction sector in both China and India, as the construction sector is considered one of the major factor in boosting the economic growth and aids in creating jobs.

