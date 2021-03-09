Crane Market 2021 Business Scenario – Konecranes PLC, Cargotec OYJ, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Tadano Limited

Crane Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Crane Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global crane market is expected to register a CAGR of about 4.0% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Crane Market are Konecranes PLC, Cargotec OYJ, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Tadano Limited, Kobelco Cranes Co. Ltd, Palfinger AG, Liebherr-International AG and others.

Regional Outlook of Crane Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Construction Activities and Rise in Mining Industry Demand

The global construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the good opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors.

Some of the major factors driving the market are increasing construction of multi-family houses (with the growing trend of nuclear families); and increasing investments in construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to growing population and urbanization.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major market propelling the global construction industry, with augmenting construction activities in countries such as India and ASEAN countries (including Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and others).

For instance, in India, the construction sector is one of the booming industries. The construction sector in the country is expected to grow twice as fast as China’s till 2030, with the country’s populations. The infrastructure sector is an important pillar for the growth of the Indian economy. The government is taking various initiatives to ensure time-bound creation of excellent infrastructure in the country.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Crane Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

