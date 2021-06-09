Crane Barge Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunities Outlook 2025
Crane Barge Market
A crane barge is a portable vessel with a flat base and a crane attached to it that enables lifting of loads offshore. It is also called as floating crane barges, crane vessels, or crane ships. It is crucial in offshore construction. It is also used on docks, tidal power stations, offshore platforms, and offshore wind farms. There are mainly three common types of crane barges including sheer-legs crane, semi-submersible, and derrick.
The market for crane barge is expected to reach rise at a CAGR of 8.9 percent during the forecast period. The growing offshore oil & gas exploration and development activities around the globe is expected to primarily fuel growth of the crane barge market.
CRANE BARGE MARKET SEGMENTATION:
By Type
- Semi-Submersible
- Sheer-Legs Crane
- Derrick
By Application:
- Deep Sea
- Offshore
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
REGIONAL INSIGHT:
Asia-Pacific is likely to be the most profitable region throughout forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing oil & gas exploration activities and growing export & import activities in the region. In addition to this, upsurge in population along with the rapid urbanization across China and India has created huge demand for electricity. Therefore, governments in the region are actively focusing on the development of new renewable energy sources, fuelling the demand for crane barge. For instance, in April 2019, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India collaborated with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities of the Kingdom of Denmark in the field of renewable energy with the main focus on offshore wind energy. Furthermore, the government of Australia is planning to develop new offshore wind farms in next few years; this is opportunistic for the market during the forecast period.
The crane barge market across Middle East & Africa is expected to play a crucial role in the global crane barge market; due to the fact that the Middle East & Africa region is mostly import oriented market and oil & gas activities in this region are growing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, North America is expected to observe lucrative growth rate during the forecast period due to expansion of the oil rig exploration sector in North America. On the other hand, increased awareness as well as usage of renewable energy in Europe fuels growth of the market.
FEW KEY PLAYERS IN CRANE BARGE MARKET:
- PLM Cranes B.V.
- DSB OFFSHORE LTD
- Arya Shipyards
- Damen Shipyards Group
- Donjon Marine Co., Inc.
- Meyer Turku Oy
- Raidco Marine International SAS
- Konecranes
- Poseidon Barge etc.
- Barge Master
- Donjon Marine Co. Ltd.
- Power Dynamics Innovations LLC
