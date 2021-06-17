Craft Soda Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 |Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital

For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt research report such as Craft Soda Market which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years.

The attention on the overwhelming players Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, BOYLAN BOTTLING, crookedbevco, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Q Tonic, LLC, TUXEN BREWING COMPANY, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., , Brix Soda Co, BUCKSNORT SODA COMPANY. ltd., Batch Craft Soda, Bai, Excel Bottling Company, DRY Soda Company, Peak Drive Beverages and Five Star Beverages among others.

Global craft soda market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with increasing consumption.

Craft soda is a craft drink that is usually preferred as a healthy alternative to regular carbonated beverages. They are produced from natural ingredients, containing few or no preservatives, and are brewed in tiny lots. They are accessible in combinations of different fruit flavours that are either combined or used alone with traditional soda flavours such as ginger ale, root bear and sarsaparilla among others.

Conducts Overall CRAFT SODA Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Natural, Organic),

Target Consumer (Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service & Drinking Places, Convenience & Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other),

Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Hank’s Craft Soda’s parent company, Liberty Beverages has launched Aqwi Organics. Infused with sea salt and antioxidants from kelp, it is low calorie flavoured water in five flavours. This launch will help the company in expansion of the liberty beverages

In February 2018, Coca-Cola launched two new flavours of craft soda which are georgia peach and california raspberry. The brand surveyed thousands of customers, experiencing 30 prospective fresh flavours before “peach and raspberry” get selected. The fresh flavours are sold individually or nationwide as 4-pack of 12-ounce glass bottles. With this launch coco-cola expanded its soft drink product portfolio

