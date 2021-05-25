Craft Rum Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2028 | Rockstar Spirits Ltd., Drum Circle Distilling, Bacardi Limited

The global craft rum market size is expected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Global market revenue growth can be primarily attributed to rapid demand for craft liquor such as craft rum among younger consumers, rising number of craft distilleries worldwide, and resilient pub and discotheque culture in countries across the globe. The rising endorsements of craft spirits and luxury alcoholic beverages on social media platforms, increasing availability of craft rum at bars and pubs, increasing consumption of packaged alcoholic beverages at parties, raves, and social gatherings, and changing lifestyle and tastes of millennial consumers are some other key factors expected to continue to support revenue growth of the global craft rum market going ahead. Rum is a strong-tasting, sweetened distilled alcoholic beverage available widely in various types including dark rum, light rum, gold rum, black rum, white rum, and vintage rum.

Key Companies in the market include: Rockstar Spirits Ltd., Drum Circle Distilling, Bacardi Limited, Burning Barn, Wicked Dolphin Rum, Drum & Black, Charles Merser & Co., Copalli, Lyon Distilling Company, Domaines Ellam, and Arizona Craft Beverage.

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Market segment analysis:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Spiced Rum

White Rum

Coconut Rum

Cranberry Rum

Coffee Rum

Others (Orange Rum, Vanilla Rum, etc.)

By Price Range (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hotels & Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Cafes

Liquor Shops

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Others

Key Questions addressed in the Global Craft Rum Market Report:

What revenue CAGR is the global Craft Rum market expected to register over the forecast period?

What is the expected market size of global Craft Rum market in coming years?

Who are the leading companies operating in the global Craft Rum market?

What are the key factors fueling global Craft Rum market growth?

Which region is projected to dominate other regions in the global Craft Rum market during the forecast period?

What are the key restraints that can hamper growth of the global Craft Rum market?

What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Craft Rum market?

