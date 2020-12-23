Craft Beer Market Size Will Hit USD 200 Million By 2026

According to the research study, the global Craft Beer market in 2019 was approximately USD 110 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 200 Million by 2026.

Craft beer is a beer made by a brewer that is small, independent, and traditional. These beers are made by using traditional ingredients like malted barley, but sometimes the addition of non-traditional ingredients are also added. The flavors of craft beer are derived from traditional and innovative brewing ingredients and fermentation. Types of craft beer include ales, specialty beers, pilsners & pale lagers, and many such. Distribution methods of craft beer consist of off-trade and on-trade methods.

Global Craft Beer Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Ales

Specialty Beers

Pilsners & Pale Lagers

Others

Global Craft Beer Market: By Distribution Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Off-Trade

On-Trade

The Craft Beer market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Craft Beer industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Craft Beer market is segmented based on Type and Distribution. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into ales, specialty beers, pilsners, and pale lagers, and others. In terms of Distribution segmentation, the market is bifurcated off-trade and on-trade.

