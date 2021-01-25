“Coyote” is the new crime series to be seen on Portuguese television

Michael Chiklis, who became famous on “The Shield”, is the protagonist of this new production, which can be seen on AXN.

Michael Chiklis is 57 years old.

After 32 years as an agent on the border between the United States of America and Mexico, Ben Clemens is forced to work for the people who have spent his career avoiding the country: drug traffickers.

This is the motto for the new criminal drama on Portuguese television “Coyote”. It opens on the AXN Channel this Monday, January 25th. Turn on the TV from 10:52 p.m. The series has a total of six episodes.

The protagonist is played by Michael Chiklis, a 57-year-old actor who became known as the main character in “The Shield,” which was a huge hit. The cast also includes Juan Pablo Raba, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Julio Cesar Cedillo and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams.