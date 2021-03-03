Coworking Spaces in North America Market Rising Trends, Future Scope and Growing Opportunities 2021 to 2025

Coworking Spaces in North America Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Coworking Spaces in North America Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Coworking Spaces in North America.

The global co-working space market is on a constant rise since past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.7%. The industry is forecasted to touch 36,000 workspaces worldwide by 2025 on the back of growing demand for flexible offices in US, UK, China, India, and other countries. The increasing demand from Entrepreneurs, start-ups, and freelancers with focus on convenience, price, flexibility and growth as a startup with less than 50 employees can save up to 25-30% in rental costs is the cause for rapid growth of the market. Millennial generation coupled with growing start-up culture is creating the need for low-cost flexible co-working spaces worldwide. As of 2019, about 27% of co-working spaces are located in the US, particularly in New York and San Francisco.

Top Leading Companies of Coworking Spaces in North America Market are Impact Hub, WeWork, Alley, Knotel, IWG/ Regus, Make Office, Industrious Office, Techspace, Serendipity Labs, Green Desk and others.

Key Market Trends

Growth of Coworking Spaces Market over the years



The space-as-a-service business model is growing rapidly. Coworking growth is evident in nearly every relevant metric, including the number of new leases, number of seats, dedicated square footage, and growth rate. The increase in remote workers, decentralization of work, and prevalence of startups and small business cultures are some of the reasons for the growth of the market. The Flexible spaces have grown at an average annual rate of 23% since 2010. Coworking in the United States has recently gained popularity and since 2017 they account for ~30% of new total U.S. office tenants. In 2017, there were over 4,000 coworking spaces in the U.S.; this number is predicted to increase to over 6,200 by 2022. In 2017, there were around 1.18 million people working in coworking spaces worldwide and out of those, 542,000 people were working in coworking spaces in the United States. Manhattan was the largest coworking market in 2018, with Regus and Wework dominating the shared office space market.

USA leads the coworking spaces market in terms of Real Estate (Sq. feet)



With more than 80 million square feet of flexible workspace, the US is the largest market in the industry, with coworking giants like WeWork and Regus managing 23 million square feet. New York accounts for the largest concentration of flexible working spaces, with over 330 coworking centers. Operators of these spaces occupy 9.2 million square feet in the Manhattan office market with WeWork officially overtaking JP Morgan Chase & Co. as the largest office tenant in September 2018. It is believed that there is still massive potential for further growth in the sector, as the markets are far from saturation and despite this huge growth in New York, flexible workspaces only actually account for 2.5% of Manhattan’s office occupancy. This growth is being led not only by freelancers and start-ups looking for casual coworking environments, but also by larger corporations utilizing this flexible space to expand their business in a controlled and affordable manner. New York isn’t the only place in the US experiencing a growth spurt. Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago have all witnessed more than 15% year-on-year growth in coworking spaces with currently over 566 workspaces between them.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

