Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Forecast

Cow milk infant formulas are specially formulated milk. They are considered as a potential substitute for the mother’s milk. They are beneficial for those babies and toddlers who are deprived of breastfeeding. They have high nutritional content with an added advantage of providing convenience to the mothers, who are not able to produce milk through a natural process. The increased usage of bottle-feeding led to its rise. The rise in the education and consumer’s inclination to the convenience products facilitates its growth.

Companies covered:

Nestle, DANONE, Abbott, FrieslandCampina, Heinz, Bellamy, Topfer, HiPP, Perrigo, Yashili, Feihe, Brightdairy, Beingmate, Wonderson, Synutra, Wissun.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Due to the outbreak, there are no trade practices, which has led to a decline in the economy of the cow infant formula market.

As people are stockpiling, this will result in the shortage of these products post-COVID-19 due to non-production.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

These formulas are favorable for the mothers who are not available for feeding. It is comfortable for the babies. Anyone is able to feed the baby through such formulas. But in certain cases, it proves to be harmful for the child’s nutrition and is not able to provide the baby with adequate nutrients. This is a major restraint for the global market growth. However, the preparation of a balanced formula is able to maintain a sufficient intake of nutrients for the child. The advent of several technologies and the development of science has enabled some additional advantages in these products. Also, it is priced reasonably. These factors will help in the market expansion in the near future.

New product launches to flourish the market

Many companies are now collaborating with the major retail chains like Big Bazaar, More Supermarket, Star Market, etc. to expand their market hold. They are adding new features in these products to seek attention from the consumers. For instance-Nestle has launched Lactogen 3. It is a special formula for those infants who are not breastfed. It contains the essential nutrients required for the growth of the baby. Thus, the cow milk infant formulas provide a source of nutrition for those infants who are deprived of the mother’s milk. It provides convenience for working mothers. Therefore, all these factors will contribute to the growth of the global market.

Surge in use in the metropolitan cities

With busy work schedules, parents found it difficult to provide adequate nutrition to their children, which led to the creation of a good substitute for mother’s milk, which is the adoption of cow infant formulas. It is reliable enough and provides convenience to the babies and the mothers as well.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cow milk infant formula industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global cow milk infant formula market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cow milk infant formula market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global cow milk infant formula market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

