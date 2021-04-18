COVID19: Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Industry Risks And Business Analysis

“

Welding Wires & Welding ElectrodeWelding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, usually metals by causing fusion, which do not melt the base metal. a filler material is typically added to the joint to form a pool of molten material (the weld pool) that cools to form a joint that is usually stronger than the base material. Pressure may also be used in conjunction with heat, or by itself, to produce a weld. Welding also requires a form of shield to protect the filler metals or melted metals from being contaminated or oxidized. Welding Wires & Welding Electrode is the basic consumable material

The global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Gloden Bridge, Tianjin Bridge, Weld Atlantic, Colfax and Kobelco. At present, Gloden Bridge is the world leader, holding 22.4% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Welding Wires & Welding Electrode increases from 7029 K MT in 2012 to 7206 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 0.7%. In 2016, the global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode consumption market is led by China, and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 64.7% of global consumption of Welding Wires & Welding Electrode.

Welding Wires & Welding Electrode downstream application is very wide. Welding Wires & Welding Electrode has acquired increasing significance in fields of Automotive. The Welding Wires & Welding Electrode market is mainly driven by growing demand for Automotive and Construction.

Welding Wires & Welding Electrode can be mainly divided into Welding Wires and Welding Electrode. Which Welding Wires captures about 66.7% of Welding Wires & Welding Electrode market in 2016. The proportion will gradually increase in the future.

Global market is expected to witness slow growth, so in the next few years, Mainly due to the slow pace of downstream infrastructure construction, and shipbuilding industry demand is low .in 2023 the consumption of Welding Wires & Welding Electrode is estimated to be 8253 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Welding Wires & Welding Electrode was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Welding Wires & Welding Electrode market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Welding Wires & Welding Electrode generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Gloden Bridge, Tianjin Bridge, Weld Atlantic, Shandong Solid Solider, Shandong Juli Welding, Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding, Wuhan Temo Welding, Changzhou Huatong Welding, Colfax, ITW, Kobelco, Lincoln Electric, KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş, Voestalpine, Sandvik, Gedik Welding, CORODUR, Jinglei Welding,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Welding Wires, Welding Electrode,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Automotive, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Shipbuilding, Pipe,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Welding Wires & Welding Electrode, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Welding Wires & Welding Electrode market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Welding Wires & Welding Electrode from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Welding Wires & Welding Electrode market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Welding Wires

1.2.3 Welding Electrode

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Shipbuilding

1.3.6 Pipe

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Production

2.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Gloden Bridge

12.1.1 Gloden Bridge Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gloden Bridge Overview

12.1.3 Gloden Bridge Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gloden Bridge Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.1.5 Gloden Bridge Related Developments

12.2 Tianjin Bridge

12.2.1 Tianjin Bridge Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tianjin Bridge Overview

12.2.3 Tianjin Bridge Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tianjin Bridge Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.2.5 Tianjin Bridge Related Developments

12.3 Weld Atlantic

12.3.1 Weld Atlantic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Weld Atlantic Overview

12.3.3 Weld Atlantic Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Weld Atlantic Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.3.5 Weld Atlantic Related Developments

12.4 Shandong Solid Solider

12.4.1 Shandong Solid Solider Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shandong Solid Solider Overview

12.4.3 Shandong Solid Solider Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shandong Solid Solider Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.4.5 Shandong Solid Solider Related Developments

12.5 Shandong Juli Welding

12.5.1 Shandong Juli Welding Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shandong Juli Welding Overview

12.5.3 Shandong Juli Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shandong Juli Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.5.5 Shandong Juli Welding Related Developments

12.6 Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding

12.6.1 Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding Overview

12.6.3 Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.6.5 Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding Related Developments

12.7 Wuhan Temo Welding

12.7.1 Wuhan Temo Welding Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wuhan Temo Welding Overview

12.7.3 Wuhan Temo Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wuhan Temo Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.7.5 Wuhan Temo Welding Related Developments

12.8 Changzhou Huatong Welding

12.8.1 Changzhou Huatong Welding Corporation Information

12.8.2 Changzhou Huatong Welding Overview

12.8.3 Changzhou Huatong Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Changzhou Huatong Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.8.5 Changzhou Huatong Welding Related Developments

12.9 Colfax

12.9.1 Colfax Corporation Information

12.9.2 Colfax Overview

12.9.3 Colfax Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Colfax Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.9.5 Colfax Related Developments

12.10 ITW

12.10.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.10.2 ITW Overview

12.10.3 ITW Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ITW Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.10.5 ITW Related Developments

12.11 Kobelco

12.11.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kobelco Overview

12.11.3 Kobelco Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kobelco Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.11.5 Kobelco Related Developments

12.12 Lincoln Electric

12.12.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lincoln Electric Overview

12.12.3 Lincoln Electric Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lincoln Electric Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.12.5 Lincoln Electric Related Developments

12.13 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş

12.13.1 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Corporation Information

12.13.2 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Overview

12.13.3 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.13.5 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Related Developments

12.14 Voestalpine

12.14.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

12.14.2 Voestalpine Overview

12.14.3 Voestalpine Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Voestalpine Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.14.5 Voestalpine Related Developments

12.15 Sandvik

12.15.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sandvik Overview

12.15.3 Sandvik Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sandvik Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.15.5 Sandvik Related Developments

12.16 Gedik Welding

12.16.1 Gedik Welding Corporation Information

12.16.2 Gedik Welding Overview

12.16.3 Gedik Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Gedik Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.16.5 Gedik Welding Related Developments

12.17 CORODUR

12.17.1 CORODUR Corporation Information

12.17.2 CORODUR Overview

12.17.3 CORODUR Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 CORODUR Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.17.5 CORODUR Related Developments

12.18 Jinglei Welding

12.18.1 Jinglei Welding Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jinglei Welding Overview

12.18.3 Jinglei Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jinglei Welding Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Product Description

12.18.5 Jinglei Welding Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Production Mode & Process

13.4 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Sales Channels

13.4.2 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Distributors

13.5 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Industry Trends

14.2 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Drivers

14.3 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Challenges

14.4 Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Welding Wires & Welding Electrode Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Welding Wires & Welding Electrode.”