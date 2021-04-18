COVID19: Neutral Alternative Protein Industry Risks And Business Analysis

“

Neutral Alternative ProteinAlternative proteins, such as plant-based meat substitutes and edible insects, provide a substantial amount of protein but require less natural inputs to produce then the most common protein sources, meat and fish. Composed of different sequences of amino acids, proteins are found in almost all whole foods. Protein is responsible for building lean body tissue and providing the elements needed for digestive enzymes. Certain plant-based proteins offer functionality but pose flavor challenges. Pea protein is becoming more popular in part because of its neutral flavor.

In terms of volume, the Sales of Neutral Alternative Protein was about 1093.78 K Tons in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1847.90 K Tons by 2022.

The key players are Kerry , Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Glanbia, CHS, Tereos , yral, CP Kelco, Davisco, Meelunie, Danisco （DuPont), MGP Ingredient,. Taj Agro Product, Glico Nutrition.

North America is the dominate consumption region of Neutral Alternative Protein in Global, the consumption was 341.89 K Tons in 2016, accounting for about 31.26% of the total amount, followed by Asia-Pacific, with the consumption market share of 26.64%.

Plant Protein accounted for the largest market with about 84.10% of the species of the Neutral Alternative Protein. With over 78.21% share in the Neutral Alternative Protein market, Residential Application was the largest application market in 2016.

The average price of Neutral Alternative Protein was gently lower year by year from 4012.00 USD/MT in 2012 to 3779.00 USD/MT in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 40.66% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Neutral Alternative Protein Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Neutral Alternative Protein was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Neutral Alternative Protein Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Neutral Alternative Protein market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225628

This survey takes into account the value of Neutral Alternative Protein generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Kerry, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Glanbia, CHS, Tereos Syral, CP Kelco, Davisco, Meelunie, DowDuPont, MGP Ingredient, Taj Agro Product, Glico Nutrition,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Algae Protein, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Food & Beverage, Healthcare product,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Neutral Alternative Protein, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225628

The Neutral Alternative Protein market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Neutral Alternative Protein from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Neutral Alternative Protein market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plant Protein

1.4.3 Insect Protein

1.2.4 Algae Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Healthcare product

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neutral Alternative Protein Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Neutral Alternative Protein Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kerry

11.1.1 Kerry Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kerry Overview

11.1.3 Kerry Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kerry Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.1.5 Kerry Related Developments

11.2 Cargill

11.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cargill Overview

11.2.3 Cargill Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Cargill Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.2.5 Cargill Related Developments

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland

11.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

11.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Overview

11.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Archer Daniels Midland Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.3.5 Archer Daniels Midland Related Developments

11.4 Glanbia

11.4.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

11.4.2 Glanbia Overview

11.4.3 Glanbia Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Glanbia Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.4.5 Glanbia Related Developments

11.5 CHS

11.5.1 CHS Corporation Information

11.5.2 CHS Overview

11.5.3 CHS Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 CHS Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.5.5 CHS Related Developments

11.6 Tereos Syral

11.6.1 Tereos Syral Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tereos Syral Overview

11.6.3 Tereos Syral Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Tereos Syral Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.6.5 Tereos Syral Related Developments

11.7 CP Kelco

11.7.1 CP Kelco Corporation Information

11.7.2 CP Kelco Overview

11.7.3 CP Kelco Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 CP Kelco Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.7.5 CP Kelco Related Developments

11.8 Davisco

11.8.1 Davisco Corporation Information

11.8.2 Davisco Overview

11.8.3 Davisco Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Davisco Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.8.5 Davisco Related Developments

11.9 Meelunie

11.9.1 Meelunie Corporation Information

11.9.2 Meelunie Overview

11.9.3 Meelunie Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Meelunie Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.9.5 Meelunie Related Developments

11.10 DowDuPont

11.10.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.10.2 DowDuPont Overview

11.10.3 DowDuPont Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 DowDuPont Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.10.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.1 Kerry

11.1.1 Kerry Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kerry Overview

11.1.3 Kerry Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kerry Neutral Alternative Protein Product Description

11.1.5 Kerry Related Developments

11.12 Taj Agro Product

11.12.1 Taj Agro Product Corporation Information

11.12.2 Taj Agro Product Overview

11.12.3 Taj Agro Product Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Taj Agro Product Product Description

11.12.5 Taj Agro Product Related Developments

11.13 Glico Nutrition

11.13.1 Glico Nutrition Corporation Information

11.13.2 Glico Nutrition Overview

11.13.3 Glico Nutrition Neutral Alternative Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Glico Nutrition Product Description

11.13.5 Glico Nutrition Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Neutral Alternative Protein Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Neutral Alternative Protein Production Mode & Process

12.4 Neutral Alternative Protein Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Neutral Alternative Protein Sales Channels

12.4.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Distributors

12.5 Neutral Alternative Protein Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Neutral Alternative Protein Industry Trends

13.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Drivers

13.3 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Challenges

13.4 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Neutral Alternative Protein Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225628

Therefore, Neutral Alternative Protein Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Neutral Alternative Protein.”