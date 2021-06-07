COVID19: Impact on Smart Clothing Market Demand, Finds Fact.MR

The global smart clothing market is prophesied to expect high growth opportunities due to increased adoption of smart products by professional athletes. Smart clothing helps athletes to avoid potential injuries and optimize their performance level. Increasing sports budget and heavy spending on smart clothing for athletes are foreseen to work in the favor of the global smart clothing market.

Even sports associations have realized how smart clothing helps athletes to evaluate their own performance and improve it for future challenges. On the other hand, the demand for remote patient monitoring is expected to cause a surge in the growth of the global smart clothing market.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues.

Smart clothing a.k.a. e-textiles are fabrics that allow electronics to be embedded in them and digital components such as a light and a battery. Smart clothing offers added value to consumers with the integration of new technologies. Smart clothing enables seamless integration of microcontrollers, sensors, actuators, and other electronics. Smart clothing could be of two types, i.e. aesthetic and performance-enhancing. Smart clothing that change color and light up can be categorized under the aesthetic type. On the other hand, military, extreme sports, and athletic are common applications of performance-enhancing smart clothing.

Additionally, the Smart Clothing Market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs.

For in-depth competitive analysis

