COVID19: Hair Dryer Industry Risks And Business Analysis

Hair Dryer Industry Risks And Business Analysis
Hair DryerHair Dryer is an electromechanical device designed to dry the hair. Most people are familiar with the daily routine of washing, drying, and styling their hair. Although hair will eventually dry on its own if given enough time, most people reach for a hair dryer to speed up the process.
The global average price of Hair Dryer is in the increasing trend, from 10.17 USD/Unit in 2013 to 11.55 USD/Unit in 2017. With the introduction of expensive Supersonic hair dryer, the price is growing faster.
The classification of Hair Dryer includes handhold dryer and wall-mounted dryer, and the latter is generally used in the hotel. The proportion of handhold dryer in 2017 is about 92.19%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
With a huge population base and fast growing economy, China region is the largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, with a Sales market share nearly 33.19% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, enjoying Sales market share nearly 22.7% in 2017.
Market competition is not intense. Conair, Panasonic, Dyson, Philips, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Hair Dryer Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Hair Dryer was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Hair Dryer Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Hair Dryer market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Hair Dryer generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Conair, Panasonic, Dyson, Philips, Flyco, Tescom, Revlon, Vidal Sassoon, Braun, Drybar, Remington, GHD, VALERA, CONFU, POVOS, SID, T3 Micro, Elchim,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Handhold Dryer, Wall-mounted Dryer,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Household, Commercial,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Hair Dryer, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Hair Dryer market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Hair Dryer from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Hair Dryer market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hair Dryer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hair Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Handhold Dryer
1.4.3 Wall-mounted Dryer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hair Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Hair Dryer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Hair Dryer Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Hair Dryer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Hair Dryer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Hair Dryer Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Hair Dryer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Hair Dryer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hair Dryer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Hair Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hair Dryer Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Hair Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Hair Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hair Dryer Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Hair Dryer Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Hair Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Hair Dryer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Hair Dryer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Hair Dryer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Hair Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Hair Dryer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Hair Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Hair Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Hair Dryer Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Hair Dryer Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Hair Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Hair Dryer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hair Dryer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Hair Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Hair Dryer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Hair Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hair Dryer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Hair Dryer Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Hair Dryer Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Hair Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Hair Dryer Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Hair Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Hair Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Hair Dryer Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Hair Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Hair Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Hair Dryer Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Hair Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Hair Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hair Dryer Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Hair Dryer Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Hair Dryer Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Hair Dryer Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Hair Dryer Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Hair Dryer Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Hair Dryer Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Hair Dryer Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Hair Dryer Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hair Dryer Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hair Dryer Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Hair Dryer Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Hair Dryer Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Hair Dryer Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Hair Dryer Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Hair Dryer Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Hair Dryer Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Hair Dryer Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Hair Dryer Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Conair
11.1.1 Conair Corporation Information
11.1.2 Conair Overview
11.1.3 Conair Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Conair Hair Dryer Product Description
11.1.5 Conair Related Developments
11.2 Panasonic
11.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.2.2 Panasonic Overview
11.2.3 Panasonic Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Panasonic Hair Dryer Product Description
11.2.5 Panasonic Related Developments
11.3 Dyson
11.3.1 Dyson Corporation Information
11.3.2 Dyson Overview
11.3.3 Dyson Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Dyson Hair Dryer Product Description
11.3.5 Dyson Related Developments
11.4 Philips
11.4.1 Philips Corporation Information
11.4.2 Philips Overview
11.4.3 Philips Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Philips Hair Dryer Product Description
11.4.5 Philips Related Developments
11.5 Flyco
11.5.1 Flyco Corporation Information
11.5.2 Flyco Overview
11.5.3 Flyco Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Flyco Hair Dryer Product Description
11.5.5 Flyco Related Developments
11.6 Tescom
11.6.1 Tescom Corporation Information
11.6.2 Tescom Overview
11.6.3 Tescom Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Tescom Hair Dryer Product Description
11.6.5 Tescom Related Developments
11.7 Revlon
11.7.1 Revlon Corporation Information
11.7.2 Revlon Overview
11.7.3 Revlon Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Revlon Hair Dryer Product Description
11.7.5 Revlon Related Developments
11.8 Vidal Sassoon
11.8.1 Vidal Sassoon Corporation Information
11.8.2 Vidal Sassoon Overview
11.8.3 Vidal Sassoon Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Vidal Sassoon Hair Dryer Product Description
11.8.5 Vidal Sassoon Related Developments
11.9 Braun
11.9.1 Braun Corporation Information
11.9.2 Braun Overview
11.9.3 Braun Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Braun Hair Dryer Product Description
11.9.5 Braun Related Developments
11.10 Drybar
11.10.1 Drybar Corporation Information
11.10.2 Drybar Overview
11.10.3 Drybar Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Drybar Hair Dryer Product Description
11.10.5 Drybar Related Developments
11.12 GHD
11.12.1 GHD Corporation Information
11.12.2 GHD Overview
11.12.3 GHD Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 GHD Product Description
11.12.5 GHD Related Developments
11.13 VALERA
11.13.1 VALERA Corporation Information
11.13.2 VALERA Overview
11.13.3 VALERA Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 VALERA Product Description
11.13.5 VALERA Related Developments
11.14 CONFU
11.14.1 CONFU Corporation Information
11.14.2 CONFU Overview
11.14.3 CONFU Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 CONFU Product Description
11.14.5 CONFU Related Developments
11.15 POVOS
11.15.1 POVOS Corporation Information
11.15.2 POVOS Overview
11.15.3 POVOS Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 POVOS Product Description
11.15.5 POVOS Related Developments
11.16 SID
11.16.1 SID Corporation Information
11.16.2 SID Overview
11.16.3 SID Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 SID Product Description
11.16.5 SID Related Developments
11.17 T3 Micro
11.17.1 T3 Micro Corporation Information
11.17.2 T3 Micro Overview
11.17.3 T3 Micro Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 T3 Micro Product Description
11.17.5 T3 Micro Related Developments
11.18 Elchim
11.18.1 Elchim Corporation Information
11.18.2 Elchim Overview
11.18.3 Elchim Hair Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Elchim Product Description
11.18.5 Elchim Related Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Hair Dryer Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Hair Dryer Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Hair Dryer Production Mode & Process
12.4 Hair Dryer Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Hair Dryer Sales Channels
12.4.2 Hair Dryer Distributors
12.5 Hair Dryer Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Hair Dryer Industry Trends
13.2 Hair Dryer Market Drivers
13.3 Hair Dryer Market Challenges
13.4 Hair Dryer Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Hair Dryer Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
