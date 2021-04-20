COVID19: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry Risks And Business Analysis

“

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

In terms of volume, the production of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) was about 1481 K MT in 2017. And it is anticipated to reach 1909 K MT by 2024.

North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the production was 463 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 34.64% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.89%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2012 to 2016. With huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer; with the production market share of 26% in 2017 the top five occupied about 72.88% production share of the market in 2017.

Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 51.33% share of the global consumption in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2018 to 2024. With over 22.65% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.82%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2018 to 2024.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2018 to 2024. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain an uptrend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DowDuPont, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SABIC, Eni (Polimeri Europa), SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Solution Polymerization, Suspension Polymerization,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Automotive Industry, Building & Construction, Wires & Cables, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Therefore, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM).”