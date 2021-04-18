COVID19: Barite Products Industry Risks And Business Analysis

“

Barite ProductsBarite is a mineral composed of barium sulfate (BaSO4). It receives its name from the Greek word "barys" which means "heavy." This name is in response to barite's high specific gravity, which is exceptional for a nonmetallic mineral. The high specific gravity of barite makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial, medical, and manufacturing uses. Barite also serves as the principal ore of barium.

Barite is an important mine resource, which is mainly used in drilling industry (Rig). Barite reserve is distributed in China, India and Morocco. China is a leading barite resource distribution region and barite production region. In China, barite resource is distributed in Guizhou, Guangxi and Yunnan province. China has many barite suppliers and market concentration is low. India own the second largest barite resource. In India, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development is a leading.

Barite have many different applications, including drilling industry (rig), medical industry, rubber & plastics, pulps and papers, paints and coatings and cosmetic industry. Drilling industry (rig) is the largest consumption field. During 2012-2016, drilling industry (rig) consumed barite varied from 8264.1 K MT in 2012 to 6107.8 K MT in 2016, with an average decrease rate of 7.28%. Affected by oil & gas industry, drilling industry consumed barite tend to decrease.

Global major production regions are China and India. In 2016, China produced 2771.1 K MT barite and India produced 1101.6 K MT. China and India are two major exporting countries. Meanwhile, USA is a major importing region. In 2016, USA consumed 1450.3 K MT, which have produced only 422.6 K MT. During 2012- 2016, USA consumption decreased from 3430.3 K MT in 2012 to 1450.3 K MT in 2016, which have great impaction on global total consumption.

During past five years, global total consumption decreased from 9220.3 K MT in 2012 to 6882.6 K MT in 2017, with an average decreased rate of 5.68%. Barite price increased firstly from 69 USD/MT in 2012 to 74 USD/MT in 2013, and then decreased in 2013. Since 2014, barite price kept increasing. Currently, barite average price is about 77 USD/MT.

In the future, we predict that global consumption will keep decreasing. By 2023, global consumption will be 6338 K MT. Barite price will increase to 86 USD/MT by 2023.

The Barite Products Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Barite Products was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Barite Products Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Barite Products market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Barite Products generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Excalibar Minerals, Milwhite, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development, Halliburton(Hughes), SinoBarite, Başer Mining, Corpomin, Guizhou Toli, China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining, Yunnan Judu Minerals, Haiwo Minerals, Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals, Red Star,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Up to Grade 3.9, Grade 4.0, Grade 4.1, Grade 4.2, Grade 4.3, Grade above 4.3,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Drilling Industry (Rig), Medical Industry, Rubber & Plastics, Pulps and Papers, Paints and Coatings, Cosmetic Industry, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Barite Products, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Barite Products market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Barite Products from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Barite Products market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Barite Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Barite Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Up to Grade 3.9

1.2.3 Grade 4.0

1.2.4 Grade 4.1

1.2.5 Grade 4.2

1.2.6 Grade 4.3

1.2.7 Grade above 4.3

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Barite Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Drilling Industry (Rig)

1.3.3 Medical Industry

1.3.4 Rubber & Plastics

1.3.5 Pulps and Papers

1.3.6 Paints and Coatings

1.3.7 Cosmetic Industry

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Barite Products Production

2.1 Global Barite Products Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Barite Products Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Barite Products Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Barite Products Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Barite Products Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Barite Products Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Barite Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Barite Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Barite Products Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Barite Products Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Barite Products Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Barite Products Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Barite Products Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Barite Products Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Barite Products Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Barite Products Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Barite Products Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Barite Products Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Barite Products Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Barite Products Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Barite Products Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Barite Products Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Barite Products Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Barite Products Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Barite Products Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Barite Products Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Barite Products Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Barite Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Barite Products Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Barite Products Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Barite Products Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Barite Products Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Barite Products Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Barite Products Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Barite Products Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Barite Products Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Barite Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Barite Products Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Barite Products Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Barite Products Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Barite Products Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Barite Products Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Barite Products Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Barite Products Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Barite Products Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Barite Products Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Barite Products Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Barite Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Barite Products Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Barite Products Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Barite Products Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Barite Products Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Barite Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Barite Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Barite Products Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Barite Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Barite Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Barite Products Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Barite Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Barite Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Barite Products Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Barite Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Barite Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Barite Products Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Barite Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Barite Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Barite Products Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Barite Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Barite Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Barite Products Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Barite Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Barite Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Barite Products Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Barite Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Barite Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Barite Products Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Barite Products Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Barite Products Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Barite Products Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Barite Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Barite Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Barite Products Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Barite Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Barite Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Barite Products Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Barite Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Barite Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Barite Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Excalibar Minerals

12.1.1 Excalibar Minerals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Excalibar Minerals Overview

12.1.3 Excalibar Minerals Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Excalibar Minerals Barite Products Product Description

12.1.5 Excalibar Minerals Related Developments

12.2 Milwhite

12.2.1 Milwhite Corporation Information

12.2.2 Milwhite Overview

12.2.3 Milwhite Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Milwhite Barite Products Product Description

12.2.5 Milwhite Related Developments

12.3 Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development

12.3.1 Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Information

12.3.2 Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Overview

12.3.3 Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Barite Products Product Description

12.3.5 Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Related Developments

12.4 Halliburton(Hughes)

12.4.1 Halliburton(Hughes) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Halliburton(Hughes) Overview

12.4.3 Halliburton(Hughes) Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Halliburton(Hughes) Barite Products Product Description

12.4.5 Halliburton(Hughes) Related Developments

12.5 SinoBarite

12.5.1 SinoBarite Corporation Information

12.5.2 SinoBarite Overview

12.5.3 SinoBarite Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SinoBarite Barite Products Product Description

12.5.5 SinoBarite Related Developments

12.6 Başer Mining

12.6.1 Başer Mining Corporation Information

12.6.2 Başer Mining Overview

12.6.3 Başer Mining Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Başer Mining Barite Products Product Description

12.6.5 Başer Mining Related Developments

12.7 Corpomin

12.7.1 Corpomin Corporation Information

12.7.2 Corpomin Overview

12.7.3 Corpomin Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Corpomin Barite Products Product Description

12.7.5 Corpomin Related Developments

12.8 Guizhou Toli

12.8.1 Guizhou Toli Corporation Information

12.8.2 Guizhou Toli Overview

12.8.3 Guizhou Toli Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Guizhou Toli Barite Products Product Description

12.8.5 Guizhou Toli Related Developments

12.9 China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining

12.9.1 China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining Corporation Information

12.9.2 China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining Overview

12.9.3 China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining Barite Products Product Description

12.9.5 China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining Related Developments

12.10 Yunnan Judu Minerals

12.10.1 Yunnan Judu Minerals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yunnan Judu Minerals Overview

12.10.3 Yunnan Judu Minerals Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Yunnan Judu Minerals Barite Products Product Description

12.10.5 Yunnan Judu Minerals Related Developments

12.11 Haiwo Minerals

12.11.1 Haiwo Minerals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Haiwo Minerals Overview

12.11.3 Haiwo Minerals Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Haiwo Minerals Barite Products Product Description

12.11.5 Haiwo Minerals Related Developments

12.12 Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals

12.12.1 Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals Overview

12.12.3 Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals Barite Products Product Description

12.12.5 Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals Related Developments

12.13 Red Star

12.13.1 Red Star Corporation Information

12.13.2 Red Star Overview

12.13.3 Red Star Barite Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Red Star Barite Products Product Description

12.13.5 Red Star Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Barite Products Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Barite Products Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Barite Products Production Mode & Process

13.4 Barite Products Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Barite Products Sales Channels

13.4.2 Barite Products Distributors

13.5 Barite Products Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Barite Products Industry Trends

14.2 Barite Products Market Drivers

14.3 Barite Products Market Challenges

14.4 Barite Products Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Barite Products Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

