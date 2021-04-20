COVID19: Amorphous Fluoropolymer Industry Risks And Business Analysis

“

Amorphous FluoropolymerThe Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.

In the past several years, global amorphous fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.04% from 2013 to 2017. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer was around 1666 Kg.

Amorphous fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, optical applications, electrical applications and chemical applications etc. Optical application is the largest application of amorphous fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.96% in 2017.

Major producers of amorphous fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of amorphous fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.66% of global production in 2017. Solvay accounts for 29.71% of Global production and AGC accounts for 25.63% of global production in 2017.

Global amorphous fluoropolymer market would grow with CAGR of 4.19% from 2019 to 2025. Annual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer would reach to 2322 Kg in 2025. In the future, the consumption in optical applications would be the growth point in developing countries.

The Amorphous Fluoropolymer Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Amorphous Fluoropolymer was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

This survey takes into account the value of Amorphous Fluoropolymer generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Chemours, AGC, Solvay,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Solid, Solution,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Optical Applications, Electrical Applications, Chemical Applications, Others

