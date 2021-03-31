COVID Impact on Europe Specialty Hospitals Market Opportunities, Growth and Forecasting for next Upcoming Year Until 2026: Encompass Health Corporation,Kindred Healthcare Inc

Europe Specialty Hospitals Market is expected to reach US$ 157.4 Bn in 2027 from US$ 120.9 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018-2027.The growth of the specialty hospitals market is driven by the factors such as growing burden of chronic diseases, increasing ageing population in the Europe region. Whereas, problems associated with specialty hospitals and ban on private specialty hospitals in the European region is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Multi-specialty hospitals are hospitals offering more than two special treatments in their hospitals whereas, super specialty hospitals offer newer and newer sub specialties for a specific disorder. The physicians in multispecialty hospitals possess degrees as MD medicine, MD dermatology, MS surgery and so on whereas, in super specialty the doctors are super specialists and have degrees like DM neurology, McH urology, DM gastroenterology, McH neurosurgery as in super specialists who have education higher than a MD/MS.

Leading Europe Specialty Hospitals Market Players:

Encompass Health Corporation,Kindred Healthcare Inc,Memorial Sloan-Kettering,Steward Health Care System LLC,Belhoul Speciality Hospital,Advanced Specialty Hospitals,HCA Management Services L.P,TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc.,Universal Health Services, Inc.,Select Medical Corporation

EUROPE SPECIALTY HOSPITALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product and Service

Hematology Product and Services

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Services

Hemostasis Product and Services

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Services

Immunohematology Product and Services

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Services

