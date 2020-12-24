COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Workers Market: need and demand for a health nation

All health workers involved in implementation of COVID-19 vaccination need to have adequate knowledge and skills in order to ensure safe and efficient COVID-19 vaccine administration.

The COVID-19 vaccination training for health workers package is developed for frontline health workers in countries.

The package consists of 6 modules, which include video lectures, quizzes, job aids, interactive exercises and downloadable presentations with the available information.

WHO is working in collaboration with scientists, businesses and global health organizations to speed up the pandemic response and facilitate the equitable access and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Stanford University

Coursera

World Health Organization

Edx

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)

Government and State Govt

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Workers Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Workers Market: By course objective

Describe the pathogen (SARS-CoV-2) and coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Explain cold-chain requirements, storage and handling principles for various delivery contexts, and describe options/procedures for waste disposal

Describe the process of COVID-19 vaccine administration and identify infection prevention and control measures that should be used during vaccination sessions

Identify an adverse event following immunization and explain how to report AEFI following COVID-19 vaccination

Recognize recording and registration forms and explain how to track defaulters

Demonstrate effective and individualised communications about COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Workers Market: By application

Hospital

Clinics

Others

COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Workers Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Conclusions of the Global COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Workers Market Professional Survey Report 2020 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises COVID-19 Vaccination Training for Health Workers SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

