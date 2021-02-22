COVID – 19 Update – Global Real Time PCR (qPCR) Market was estimated to be US$ 4,154.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global Real Time PCR (qPCR) market is valued at US$ 4,154.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach US$ 8,890.5 Mn in 2027. Rise in COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the demand for real time PCR (qPCR) across the globe. Real time PCRs (qPCRs) are used in determination of whether a person is COVID-19 positive or not. Real time PCR (qPCR) is the standardized COVID-19 detection kit across the world. Limited supply of real time PCR (qPCR) testing kits in various countries is leading healthcare organizations to search for innovative testing solutions. In real time PCR (qPCR) testing, RNA samples from a patients are utilized for testing through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for understanding the presence of virus SARS-CoV-2. Virus SARS-CoV-2 is responsible for COVID-19.

Governing authorities are focusing their efforts towards ensuring proper supply of testing kits against the coronavirus (COVID-19). Rise in number of COVID-19 positive patients is increasing demand for real time PCR (qPCR) which is leading manufacturers to ramp up their operations in order to maintain a steady supply of testing kits. Similar tests were carried out for other autoimmune disorders which helped in detecting the risk levels for patients across various countries. Advancements in testing technology have enabled healthcare professionals to determine the level of infection for the patient in real-time thereby improving the levels of care that can be provided to patients in their respective jurisdictions thus increasing the global real time PCR (qPCR) market size.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Real Time PCR (qPCR) market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The use of Real Time PCR (qPCR) (qPCR) for virus and bacterial analysis is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the method for testing with respect to coronavirus (COVID-19) is aiding the growth of the segment in the global market.

The usage of Real Time PCR (qPCR) is observed to be at the highest in healthcare sector through hospitals and clinics across various regions. The increasing number of cases for testing of coronavirus (COVID-19) across various regions is aiding the growth of the segment in the market.

As far as geography is concerned, the market for Real Time PCR (qPCR) is expected to grow at a faster rate in the North America region. The growth in the adoption is owing to the rapid rise in cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across various states in the United States.

Some of the players operating in the Real Time PCR (qPCR) market are ABL SA Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation, Lumex Instruments, Primerdesign Ltd, QIAGEN, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, TOYOBO.inc., and Vela Diagnostics amongst others.

Real Time PCR (qPCR) Market:

By Offerings

Instruments

Reagents

Assays, Panels and Consumables

Software and Accessories

By Application

Fish Species Detection

microRNA Analysis

Microplasma Species Detection

Virus and Bacterial Analysis

By Industry Verticals

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

