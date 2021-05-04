COVID-19 Update: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes companies in 2020 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Less Than 1.00 Mm

1.00 – 2.00 Mm

More Than 2.00 Mm

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Water Management

Waste Management

Mining

Tunnel Liner

Construction

Others

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Titan Environmental Containment

Raven Engineered Films

Geoplas

Layfield

Nilex Inc

Ahed

Environmental Protection Inc

Premier Polyfilm Ltd

Carthage Mills

Carlisle Syntec Systems

XR Geomembranes

Neelgiri Tarpaulin&Co

Shahzada Industries

RMG Polyvinyl India Limited

Shandong Xuda Geotextile Material Co., Ltd

Lingxiang

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Industry Value Chain



10.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Upstream Market



10.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer



List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes in Global Market



Table 2. Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales by Companies, (Kiloton), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Ton)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021

continued…

