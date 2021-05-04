COVID-19 Update: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players
“This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes companies in 2020 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Less Than 1.00 Mm
1.00 – 2.00 Mm
More Than 2.00 Mm
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Water Management
Waste Management
Mining
Tunnel Liner
Construction
Others
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Titan Environmental Containment
Raven Engineered Films
Geoplas
Layfield
Nilex Inc
Ahed
Environmental Protection Inc
Premier Polyfilm Ltd
Carthage Mills
Carlisle Syntec Systems
XR Geomembranes
Neelgiri Tarpaulin&Co
Shahzada Industries
RMG Polyvinyl India Limited
Shandong Xuda Geotextile Material Co., Ltd
Lingxiang
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Industry Value Chain
10.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Upstream Market
10.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes in Global Market
Table 2. Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales by Companies, (Kiloton), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Ton)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Geomembranes Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021
continued…
