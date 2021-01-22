Covid-19 Update: Global Healthcare ERP Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the Forecast Period, Due to Growing Demand for Workflow Planning in Healthcare Industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The rising number of patients and healthcare treatments is creating demand for healthcare ERP systems for efficient planning and management of workflow. The growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle has increased the prevalence of illnesses amongst global populations. This growing sick populations has inflated the hospital or clinic visits and number of healthcare treatments performed. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the number of patients who require medical treatments. Healthcare institutions are strained due to this high number of patients and face difficulties in managing and coordinating between different business operations. Healthcare ERP solutions and services enables healthcare providers to streamline crucial areas such as financials, supply chain, grants, payroll and human resources. Owing to these benefits many medical facilities are adopting these solutions. For instance, University Health System, a teaching hospital and network of outpatient healthcare centers, partnered with Premier Inc. in February 2019 to deploy ERP solution at its San Antonio, Texas premises for streamlining workflows and identifying opportunities for greater efficiencies. Thus, the need for organizing workflows of healthcare organizations across various departments is driving the growth of global healthcare ERP market.

In terms of revenue, global healthcare ERP market is expected to reach US$ 5192.09 million by 2028, growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global healthcare ERP market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on the offerings, solutions dominated global healthcare ERP market in 2019. The cloud based solutions are anticipated to witness high popularity in future years owing to their ease of deployment, scalability and affordability.

The core modules held significant share of global healthcare ERP market in 2019. ERP software for patient and care management application are witnessing high demand due to the need for making treatments and therapies more effective

North America held the highest market share in global healthcare ERP market in 2019 and is expected follow a similar trend over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years. The growing number of medical institutions which create stringent competition in healthcare sector is pushing the demand for healthcare ERP systems to survive and thrive in the market.

Some of the players operating in the healthcare ERP market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Azalea Health, CentralBOS, LLC, CPSI, Deskera, Elinext Group, Focus Softnet Pvt Ltd, Infor, Infosys Limited, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Microsoft, Oracle, Premier, Rootstock Software, Sage Group plc, SAP, The HCI Group (Tech Mahindra Limited), Wipro Limited and Workday, Inc. amongst others.

Global Healthcare ERP Market:

By Offerings

Solutions

Cloud Based

On Premise

Services

Installation Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Others

By Application

Core Modules

Patient and Care Management

Departmental Modules

Electronic Medical Record

Hospital ERP Support Modules

Billing Systems

CSSD

Diet and Kitchen

Waste Management

Dashboards

Housekeeping

Back Office Modules

HR Management

Payroll Management

Accounts/Financials Management

Store Inventory Management

Others

Front Desk Management

Reporting

Equipment Maintenance System

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Long and Short Term Facilities

Nursing Facilities

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

