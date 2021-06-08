Covid-19 Update Biologics Outsourcing Market Growth Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 with Leading Players Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent, Inc. Global Biologics Outsourcing Market is predicted to reach to US$ 22,810.3 Mn until 2022, due to Increasing Investment in Research and Development

Biologics are the drugs derived from natural sources. These drugs are different from chemically synthesized drugs, such as aspirin and antacids. Biologics are large size molecules, which are sourced from microorganism, cells or antibodies. Major applications of biologics include treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, kidney failure, asthma, high cholesterol, etc. Increasing investments in the research & development of biologics is significantly propelling the Biologics Outsourcing Market. As a result of rising health ailments, there are lots of challenges regarding treatments of diseases.

High practical requirements such as size and number of equipment, domain expertise, in-house manufacturing are few things which are restricting the growth of small scale industries. Employing artificial intelligence and innovative digital technologies to provide therapeutic solutions for better management of chronic conditions, are expected to be a major opportunity for the biologics outsourcing market.

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Number of Global and Regional Players.

Some of the significant players functioning in the Global Biologics Outsourcing Market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent, Inc., GenScript, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Shanghai Medicilon Inc., Sino Biological Inc., Syngene, THE JACKSON LABORATORY, GL Biochem Corporation Ltd., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Horizon Discovery Group plc., Innovent Biologics, Inc., JHL BIOTECH, INC., ProteoGenix, Inc., Selexis SA, Lonza, Abzena PLC, and Adimab LLC., among others. In March, 2016, Sino Biological Inc launched Zika, virus-related recombinant proteins and gene products extending the product offerings in the biologics drug market.

Kits and Reagents Segment is Estimated to Grow at a Significant Rate During 2018-2026.

The kits and reagents segment is projected to be the largest and fastest growing segment over the mentioned forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to their low costs and continuous product launches. Moreover, these products are used in the drug discovery and development stages in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. These major companies are outsourcing the manufacture of kits and reagents to cut down on their operational costs, thereby driving the growth of this segment in the biologics outsourcing market.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Significant Share of the Global Market.

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the Global Biologics Outsourcing Market, followed by Asia Pacific region. The high growth of the region is owed to the factors such as, increasing research funding for genomics research and rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The demand for biologics is increasing in this region as compared to molecular drugs, which is attributed to the benefits offered to the patients. It also provides a higher profit margin to the manufacturers. Hence, in order to meet the rising demand for these biologics, the large biopharma companies are outsourcing biologics in North America.

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market – By Product Antibody Monoclonal Antibody Bi-specific Antibody Antibody Drug Conjugates Recombinant Protein Vaccines Others

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market -By Type Kits & Reagents Instruments

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market -By Source Microbial Mammalian Others

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market -By Applications Vaccine & Therapeutics Development Blood & Blood Related Products Testing Cellular and Gene Therapy Tissue and Tissue Related Products Testing Stem Cell Research

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market -By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



