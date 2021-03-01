COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Polypropylene Yarn Market in 2021 – SWM, Industrial Ponsa, Thrace group, Bonar Yarns, Lankhorst Yarns, William Barnet & Son, LLC, and Daman Polythread Ltd

Construction Industry to Offer Further Investment Prospects

Polypropylene yarns are leveraged in concrete mix designs for rigid pavement and self-compacting concrete. In addition, they find utilization as a reinforcing agent, which is mixed with the concrete to decrease shrinkage and control cracking in construction work. Polypropylene yarns are emerging as a desirable alternative to unsustainable materials in the construction industry, given their cost and technical benefits over conventional substrates. Manufacturers are thus focusing on uncovering new revenue lines in the construction sector for a various of refractory applications.

POLYPROPYLENE YARN MARKET TAXONOMY

The global polypropylene yarn market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the readers.

Product Type

PP Multifilament

PP Monofilament

Application

Industrial Textiles

Home Textiles

Carpets

Sports Accessories and Ancillaries Sportswear Active Wear Thermal Underwear

Others

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Polypropylene Yarn Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2014-2018

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2019-2029

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Polypropylene Yarn Market – Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

7. Global Polypropylene Yarn Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

