COVID-19 Testing Kits Market 2021 May See a Big Move, Top Keyplayers – Abbott Laboratories, BGI, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, etc.

COVID-19 Testing Kits Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research COVID-19 Testing Kits market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

Get a Sample copy of this report :

https://straitsresearch.com/report/COVID-19 Testing Kits-Market/request-sample

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, BGI, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, F, Hoffmann-La Roche, GenMark Diagnostics, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, Randox Laboratories, SD Biosensor, Seegene, Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more…

COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Segmentation

By Product

RT-PCR assay kits

Immunoassay test strips/cassettes

By Specimen Type

Nasopharyngeal swab

Oropharyngeal swab

Nasal swab

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Active Participation of Prominent Players to Drive the Market Growth

The geriatric population is highly susceptible to the coronavirus due to their weak immune system. Similarly, people with diabetes and cardiovascular disorders are at a higher risk of developing the coronavirus. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), above 95% of the people aged 60 and above died of the pandemic. China, Italy, and Germany have the highest population of geriatrics, further prompting the need for efficient COVID-19 detection kits. In line with this, several organizations and leading players are actively working to develop COVID-19 detective kits across the globe.

For instance: Roche Diagnostics shipped about 400,000 medical kits to the U.S. per week

to the per week BRIEF-Curetisprovide COVID-19 test kits all across Europe

The FDA approved the test kits developed by the scientists from the University of Philippines

Japan’s Kurabo Industries Ltd launched a novel range of testing kit that is evaluated to deliver results in 15 minutes

launched a novel range of testing kit that is evaluated to deliver results in 15 minutes Australian Regulators approved the rapid Covid-19 testing kits manufactured by Melbourne-based company and are expected to export 50,000 kits in its initial shipment

Regulators approved the rapid Covid-19 testing kits manufactured by Melbourne-based company and are expected to in its initial shipment In South Korea , around 4 test kit manufacturing firms have been assisting medical workforces and testing about 20,000 people daily.

, around 4 test kit manufacturing firms have been assisting medical workforces and testing about PishtazTeb Zaman, an Iranian Company, produces about 80,000 kits weekly



Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the analysis also delivers a comprehensive review of the crucial players on the COVID-19 Testing Kits Market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, latest advancement and business plans.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the COVID-19 Testing Kits Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the COVID-19 Testing Kits Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC, Charts, Tables and Figures@

https://straitsresearch.com/report/COVID-19 Testing Kits-Market

Would you like to discuss COVID-19 Testing Kits Market challenges with the experts at Straits Research

For more details, please contact us –

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Address: 825 3rd Avenue, New York, NY, USA, 10022

Tel: +1 6464807505, +44 203 318 2846

Website: https://straitsresearch.com