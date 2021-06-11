COVID-19 Study: Abrasives Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2026

Abrasive materials are made of rigid crystals. These material are found in nature or in manufactured form. Diamond, silicon carbide, cubic boron nitride, and aluminum are the most commonly used abrasive materials.

These hard crystals are used in woodworking and metalworking to form a perfect piece of work.

The incomparable rigidity of abrasives makes them appropriate for working with other hard materials such as glass, stones, and particular types of plastics. Contrarily, abrasives are also used with comparatively soft materials such as rubber or wood. The use of abrasives enable long-lasting cutting ability, fine finishing, high stock removal, and good form control.

There are two main types of abrasives: natural and synthetic.

Synthetic abrasives are used in simulating organic material.

The abrasives are applied in various forms; the most frequent ones are the coated or bonded. Abrasives are used in the design of sanding sponges, bands, grinding rollers, blocks, rods, plates, free grain, and sheets.

Types of Abrasives

Bonded Abrasives

Bonded abrasives are typically designed into grinding wheels, segments, cut off wheels, cones, and other such forms. This type of abrasive is also used for different aspects of woodworking, metal cutting or finishing applications. Bonded abrasives are usually used with a drill or rotary tool.

Coated abrasives

Coated abrasives are used the same way as the bonded abrasives. These abrasive layers have two types: free and closed coat. In a free coat abrasive, 50% or 75% of the cover is layered with abrasive grain. These grains integrate materials such as silicon carbide, light brownish aluminum oxide, corundum, garnet, zirconia alumina, ceramic alumina, and heat handled aluminum oxide.

Backing Types

Fabric, paper, fiber, and film are the varieties of abrasive backing. The minerals or grains are typically adhered to the backing and most frequently include both a make and size coat. A make coat is used to the backing then the metal or grain is employed, supplemented by a size coat of adhesive.

Cloth backings

Polyester, rayon, and cotton are the components of cloth backings. The density and toughness of a backings are indicated in weights J, X, Y, M, S, T, and Z.

J weight is the most resilient and thinnest of the cotton backing.

X weight is average and levers the most inclusive application range like tools.

Proposed for heavy-duty applications, Y weight is used for complex drills.

M weight is used for more advanced heavy-duty applications than Y weight.

A and T weights are utilized in extra broadcloth belts and give the optimal strength in both knitting directions with T weight being practiced with high horsepower machine.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought a seismic impact on the global economy. Industries were shut down or experienced massive downfall because of the government restrictions. Abrasive market is no exception.

Abrasives, particularly aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, and boron nitride are mainly present in nature which needs excavation. Due to the lockdowns imposed across the nations, manufacturing industries and end-use industries such as automobile and textile were temporality shut down. It has affected the mining activities around the world affecting the abrasive market.

However, with the flattening curve of the novel virus in many countries have come as a relief to the industries. Industries are gearing up for another new phase of growth and profit. The leading players of the market are also getting involved in R&D and many other strategic developments so that the market can recover from the huge loss at the earliest.

