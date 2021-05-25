[COVID-19] Stem Cell Banking Market 2021: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2027 | Allergan, Plc., Galderma S.A., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Sanofi S.A., SciVision Biotech, Sinclair Pharma

Stem cells are building blocks of the immune system and blood, and they have the ability to develop into other cell types, in order to help in repairing tissues, organs, blood vessels, and are used in treatment of various disease. The ability of stem cells to regenerate has led to development of various treatments with it, to cure various genetic and auto-immune diseases and disorders. Cord blood stem cells have been used to treat nearly 80 diseases, including numerous types of malignancies, anemia, inherited metabolic disorders, and deficiencies of the immune system.

Moreover, with the advancement in regenerative medicine, individuals of all ages can benefit from stem cell therapy in the near future. This is expected to augment growth of the market. Stem cell banking market is expected to gain significant traction, owing to factors such as rising awareness about the therapeutic importance of stem cells, growing number of clinical trials for products that are stem cell-based, and increasing research grants and public-private funding for development of novel treatments that are stem cell-based.

Some of the companies competing in the Stem Cell Banking market are: Allergan, Plc., Galderma S.A., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Sanofi S.A., SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma Plc., Suneva Medical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

