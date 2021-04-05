COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market 2021 Global Outlook –3M Company, DUPONT de Nemours, Inc, Sterisets International BV

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecasted period (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593296/covid-19-safety-and-prevention-products-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market are 3M Company, DUPONT de Nemours, Inc, Sterisets International BV, Microgen Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Medica Europe BV, Ansell Ltd, Dynarex Corporation, Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd., Shield Scientific, Guangzhou Pidegree Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, ResMed Inc., HEYER Medical AG, Smiths Medical, Inc., A&D Company, Limited and others.

Industry News and updates:

– April 2020 – 3M India, offering products to segments such as healthcare, homecare, and workplace safety in the country, announced increased production of respirators, hand sanitizers, and surgical masks by 35-40%

– March 2019 – Medtronic ramped up its production of ventilators by 40% and more in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Also, to cater to the increase of demands of patients and healthcare systems, the company has put in extra manufacturing shifts and introduced shift patterns to bring the plant to 24/7 operation.

Key Market Trends

Ventilators to Record a Major Share of the Market Studied

– With around 5.15% of patients with COVID-19 infection requiring intensive care surveillance and ventilatory support, the mortality during mechanical ventilation has suggested being higher and lung-protective ventilation is mandatory.

– Developments such as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California selected eight U.S. manufacturers to make a new ventilator tailored for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in May 2020, is expected to reduce the demand pressure in the future. The prototype, additionally, features a high-fidelity lung simulator, which was tested across 20 ventilator settings, indicating multiple scenarios that could be seen in critically ill patients in an intensive care unit. Also, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the design for an emergency use authorization.

– Then, non-allied companies/manufacturers have actively set in the production of low-cost ventilators across emerging economies. For instance, Mahindra & Mahindra ventilators have begun for production as of March 2020. The company has build bag valve mask type ventilators to simplify design and to scale up capacity.



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593296/covid-19-safety-and-prevention-products-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593296?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.