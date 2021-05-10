COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -3M Company, DUPONT de Nemours, Inc, Sterisets International BV, Microgen Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

The COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecasted period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market are 3M Company, DUPONT de Nemours, Inc, Sterisets International BV, Microgen Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Medica Europe BV, Ansell Ltd, Dynarex Corporation, Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd., Shield Scientific, Guangzhou Pidegree Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, ResMed Inc., HEYER Medical AG, Smiths Medical, Inc., A&D Company, Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Ventilators to Record a Major Share of the Market Studied

– With around 5-15% of patients with COVID-19 infection requiring intensive care surveillance and ventilatory support, the mortality during mechanical ventilation has suggested being higher and lung-protective ventilation is mandatory.

– Developments such as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California selected eight U.S. manufacturers to make a new ventilator tailored for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in May 2020, is expected to reduce the demand pressure in the future. The prototype, additionally, features a high-fidelity lung simulator, which was tested across 20 ventilator settings, indicating multiple scenarios that could be seen in critically ill patients in an intensive care unit. Also, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the design for an emergency use authorization.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

