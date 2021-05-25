Covid-19 Repercussion On Worldwide Inventory Tags Industry| 3M, Alien Technology LLC, Brady Worldwide Inc., Camcode, CCL Industries Inc., Cenveo

According to the new research report titled “Inventory Tags Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 7,264.42 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Inventory is a crucial asset to any organization, and keeping its track and observing its use are essential business processes. Inventory tags assist enterprises in efficient inventory management by tracking products or packages as well as by counting inventory manually or automatically with a system of scanners. An inventory tag can be customized based on the requirements of various companies to offer them adequate inventory control. By using inventory tags, companies can ensure consistency across their operations as well as ensure efficient stocking, monitoring, and shipments. The tags reflect a barcode, inventory number, and names of companies handling inventory. The labels in inventory tags can be made from plastic, paper, and metal. There is a high adoption of metal labels as they are durable, reliable, and simple to implement. These types of inventory tags are mainly used to monitor and handle warehouse inventory. Government support across all the regions to demolish counterfeit products and technological developments are the significant factors driving the growth of the inventory tags market.

Key Findings of Study:

The global inventory tags market is fragmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The market in APAC is projected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to increasing penetration of the internet, consumers in these countries are inclined toward online shopping, which is transforming several areas of e-commerce in APAC. The right technology would increase sales, mitigate out-of-stock and overstock, and optimize employee and customer satisfaction. Thus, these factors are propelling the growth of the inventory tags market in APAC.

