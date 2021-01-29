COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Deployment Models, Opportunity, Future Enabling Technologies and Key Trends Analysis

Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market consists of sales of COVID-19 rapid test kits and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer detection of COVID-19. The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to reach a value of nearly $14,941.3 million in 2020. The market is expected to decline from $14,941.3 million in 2020 to $1,367.3 million in 2023 at a rate of -54.9%. The market is expected to cease from 2024 due to the vaccination of global population by the end of 2023.

Going forward, impact of COVID-19, aging population, technological advances, increase in healthcare access and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market. High costs of tests, product recalls, geopolitical tensions, growing corruption, launch of vaccines, use of masks, and low awareness/reluctance of testing, low healthcare access are major factors that could hinder the growth of the COVID-19 rapid test kits market in the future.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is segmented by test type into rapid antigen test, rapid antibody test, RT-PCR test and others. The RT-PCR wil be the largest segment of the COVID-19 rapid test kits market by test type, accounting for 84.3% of the total market in 2020.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is also segmented by kit type into equipment and extraction kits, PCR machines, and reagents. The PCR machines will be the largest segment of the COVID-19 rapid test kits market by kit type, accounting for 72.3% of the total market in 2020.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is also segmented by specimen type into nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasal swab, blood and others. The nasopharyngeal swab will be the largest segment of the COVID-19 rapid test kits market by specimen type, accounting for 55.2% of the total market in 2020

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is also segmented by end-users into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care and others. The hospitals and clinics will be the largest segment of the COVID-19 rapid test kits market by end-users, accounting for 57.1% of the total market in 2020.

North America was the largest region in the global COVID-19 rapid test kits market, accounting for 27.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is fragmented, with a large number of large of small players in the market. Major players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quidel Corporation, BGI Genomics, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sysmex Corporation, Eiken Chemical. Market-trend-based strategies for the COVID-19 rapid test kits market includes collaborate with Artificial Intelligence companies, incorporating big data, developing rapid test kits with low test wait times, developing at-home rapid test kits, developing low cost test kits and collaborating with the government to quickly increase their production and to grow their customer base. Player-adopted strategies in the COVID-19 rapid test kits market include offering new products, increasing production and increasing partnerships with governments across the globe and private laboratories.

To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the COVID-19 rapid test kits companies to focus on developing at home test kits, and focus on big data and AI to understand the gap between demand and supply of test kits and to improve the diagnosis. Also, the companies should focus on leveraging e-commerce to maximize their reach and promote their product by increasing visibility on business websites and participation in trade shows.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the COVID-19 rapid test kits market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The COVID-19 rapid test kits global market opportunities and strategies to 2023: COVID-19 implications and growth from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

Markets Covered:



The global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits market is segmented into –

By Test Type: Rapid Antigen Test; Rapid Antibody Test; RT-PCR test; Others

By Kit Type: PCR Machines; Equipment And Extraction Kits; Reagents

By Specimen Type: Nasopharyngeal Swab; Oropharyngeal Swab; Nasal Swab; Blood; Others

By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Home Care; Others

Companies Mentioned: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Quidel Corporation; BGI Genomics

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering



Market Segment by Regions 2015 2020 2030 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2030) North America xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx % Europe xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % India xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

