COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario of Global Containers & Packing Market

The report “ Global Containers & Packing Market, By Product (Flexible Foil, Flexible Paper, Flexible Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paperboard, Rigid Plastic, Other Products), By Application (Beverage Packaging, Food Packaging, Healthcare Products Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Homecare Products Packaging, Personal, Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

On February 17, 2020, Amcor’s partnership with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry.

On February 11, 2020, Amcor is leading the way in the multivitamin category with the development and launch of the segment’s first PET container made from 100% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) resin.

Analyst View:

Increase in customer preference and high preference towards processed and packaged foods are some of the factors fueling the market growth. Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the containers & packaging market in the global. Use the five forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global containers & packaging market. Leading company profiles reveal details of key containers & packaging market players’ global operations and financial performance. Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global containers & packaging market with five-year forecasts by both value and volume.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Containers & Packing market accounted for US$ 2,250 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, application, and region.

By product, the rigid plastic segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to rising primarily because of the increasing preference of using plastic as a raw material in packages and growing adoption is the versatility and durability provided by plastic.

By application, the target market is bifurcated into beverage packaging, food packaging, healthcare products packaging, industrial packaging, homecare products packaging, personal, and other applications.

By region, Asia Pacific containers & packing market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend of rising demand for ease foods and labelled products and increased demand for dairy products in developing countries like India and China.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Containers & Packing market includes Amcor, Ardagh Group, Nypro, Becton, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Crows Holdings, Gerresheimer Group, International Paper, LINPAC Group, and Mondi Group.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

