Covid-19 Positive Impact on Connected Retail Solutions Market 2021-2027 | Cisco Systems, Inc.,  Microsoft Corporation,  IBM Corporation,  Google,  Amazon,  SAP SE,  Fujitsu Limited

Connected Retail Solutions Market report has recently added by The Research Corporation which helps to make informed business decisions. The global connected retail solutions market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% and will be valued at USD 65.3 Bn by 2023. Technological disruptions like the Internet of Things (IoT), and the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning are the key drivers of the connected retail solutions market. Also, customers these days demand more focused and convenient shopping experiences when they walk into stores or browse online shopping portals.

Top Companies Profiled in This Report: Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Amazon, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Soft web Solutions, Inc., Intel Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc.

The applications of connected retail solutions are supply chain management (SCM), customer relationship management (CRM), business analysis/business intelligence (BA/BI), and others. The others sub-segment includes human resource management, and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications. SCM-based connected retail solutions are predicted to have the highest CAGR (32.1%), and will generate a value of USD 22.7 Bn by 2023.

North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the global connected retail solutions market, with a share of 46.8%. This is mainly due to Internet penetration in the region, which is a key determining factor for the growth of the connected retail solutions market. Internet penetration in this region is the highest in comparison to the other regions of the world, with Canada in the lead with 93%, followed by the U.S. (87%). The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Connected Retail Solutions Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

