COVID-19 Pandemic: Global Bitumen Emulsion Market Evolving Trends and Opportunities By 2026

Future of Bitumen Emulsion Market:

Increase in the number of road construction activities worldwide, due to increasing population and favourable government initiatives are boosting the growth of bitumen emulsifier market. A report by Research Dive have presented forecasts of the Bitumen Emulsifier industry that shows significant growth in the market in the next few years. The report says that the market is projected to grow at a growth rate of 4.2% by 2026.

One such advanced form of road construction method is the one using bitumen emulsions. They are widely used in many pavement maintenance and construction applications because of their low temperature application.

From the snaky mountain roads to large four-lane highways, our roads have long and captivating history. At first roads were thoughtlessly developed by humans taking the same routes repeatedly in search of water and food.

Just as molecules combine into cells and cells into more complex creatures, our roads have undergone several phases of development from unconstructed rural roads to super highways. With the advent of technology, the process of road building has altered dramatically, since the past century. It made successive developments starting from huge team of workers with picks and spades to massive machineries.

What is bitumen emulsion?

Bitumen emulsions are a mixture of fine droplets of bitumen and water. They are traditionally made from soft bitumen grades [penetration > 70mm/10]. But as bitumen is a petroleum product it doesn’t blends with water. Also, because of its sticky nature, it doesn’t easily get fragmented into fine droplets. To deal with this problem an emulsifier is used.

Use of Bitumen Emulsion for Flexible Road Construction:

In emerging nations such as India, rural sectors do not possess adequate transportation services. The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India (GoI) have decided to construct rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The main purpose of this initiative was to bring connectivity to all habitations under different climatic conditions. Bitumen is used as a binding agent in construction of roads and also in adhesives and protective coatings used in the construction field. In the most common processes, bitumen is heated to 100-200°C till it becomes fluid that is enough to mix with aggregate.

