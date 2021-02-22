COVID-19 Pandemic Effect and Impact Analysis on Global Plant Biostimulant Market in 2020

The report “Global Plant Biostimulant Market, By Active Ingredients (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acid, Protein Hydrolysate, Seaweed Extract, and Others), By Type (Natural Biostimulant, and Biosynthetic Biostimulant), By Crop Type (Foliar, Soil, and Seed), By Application (Cereal, Oilseed, Fruit & Vegetable, Turf & Ornamental, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

In 2016, Arysta Life Science signed an agreement with Beem Biologics Inc. as per the agreement, Arysta LifeScience would license a new, novel, plant extract-derived biostimulant technology from Beem Biologics

The expansion of the organic food industry that enhance soil microflora helps to uptake of nutrients more efficient is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, according to United States, in 2017, the increased urbanization is anticipated to grow at a robust pace, and boosts the demand for food with the better quality and productivity. Additionally, the higher benefits with the improvement in productivity and yield is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, increased emphasis on sustainable farming over the past two decades which is boosting factor for the growth of global market. In addition, the amplification of the antioxidants in plant is the fueling factor for the growth of the target market. Nevertheless, the innovation in the product development to provide the natural habitat to grow can create an opportunity for the growth of the global market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global plant biostimulant market accounted for US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of active ingredient, type, crop type, application, and region.

By active ingredient, the global plant biostimulant market is segmented into the humic acid, fulvic acid, amino acid, protein hydrolysate, seaweed extract, and others.

By type, natural biostimulant is the dominating segment because it has more tolerance to the environment stress.

By crop type, the global market is classified into foliar, soil, and seed

By application, the target market is bifurcated into cereal, oilseed, fruit & vegetable, turf & ornamental, and others

By region, Europe is the dominating region for the plant biostimulant market due to large scale industrialization agriculture production, in advance nations, that tents to opt more use of biosimulant that helps in reducing the heavy usage of the chemicals in fields.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global plant biostimulant market includes Eastman Chemical Company, Arysta Life science Corporation, Isagro SPA, Lallemand Plant Care, Agrinos AS, Atlántica Agricola, Biostadt India Ltd., Brandt Consolidated Inc., Ilsa SPA, and Ital pollina SPA

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

