Covid 19 Outbreak : Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Covid 19 Patients, Recovery , Revenue by Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis , Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Type Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market was valued at USD 8.46 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.74% over the forecast period.

Oxygen cylinders are generally utilized for medical or diagnostic purposes. Medical oxygen cylinder is the tempered steel containers that are habituated to keep oxygen at high pressure.

As they consist of compressed oxygen gas utilized for medical purport. The medical oxygen gas cylinders have consequential use for the patients suffering from sundry diseases It contains oxygen at high pressure or liquid form and is utilized at times of medical emergency

The main purport of utilizing this oxygen cylinder is providing the pristine oxygen on human body. Additionally, depending upon the requisites, of medical fields the cylinders are of different size.

Economic Impact of Covid-19:

The analysis of the Covid-19 recovery trajectory provides an overview of the main strategies that industries are implementing to respond to and recover from the economic crisis. Also, focusing on the post pandemic and pre-pandemic era of the Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders through PEST analysis, SWOT, Quantitative and Qualitative analysis, Attractive analysis and DRO’s.

Major Players:

ROYAX

AirGenics,

Air Products

Praxair Inc

Attucho

Allied Healthcare Products,

Atlas Copco,

TECNO-GAZ

FARUM, Airgas Inc

BER

OrientMEd International FZE

PVS,

Meditech

Taiyo Nippon Sanso.

Sept 2020-National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the prices of medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders amid an increasing demand for them for coronavirus patients.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed the NPPA to take all necessary measures to immediately regulate the availability and pricing of LMO and medical oxygen in cylinder. 7 October 2020 relating to the approval by the Board of Directors of a long-term financing by way of issuing a non-convertible bond for an aggregate nominal amount up to Euro 70 million, SOL S.p.A. informs that on the date hereof has completed the private placement of non-convertible bonds on the American market (U.S. Private Placement), fully subscribed by two institutional investors (The Prudential Insurance Company of America and Prudential Legacy Insurance Company of New Jersey).

The global medical oxygen gas cylinders market is segmented on the basis of size, type ofcylinder, application type, and region.

Based on Product:

Portable

Stationary

Based on End User:

Non-Homecare

Homecare

Based on Application:

Operating Room

Respiratory Department

Emergency Room

Others

Based on Region:

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

North America is liable to lead the medical oxygen cylinder market. An incrementation in graph of COVID-19 cases and shift of population with breathing issues is the key factor for the magnification of the medical oxygen cylinder market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit a substantial magnification rate during the forecast period due to an incrementation in cases of chronic and infectious diseases among a more sizably voluminous population.

High standard of Living has increased drastically in the more developed economies of the region. Increment in life expectancy, healthcare expenses and vigilance regarding available technologies are some of the factors expected to contribute to regional market magnification over the forecast period.

Key questions answered by this report.

Top market players contributing in the revenue? Trending strategies by the players? Which region will be the leading one in the forecast period? Factors that drive themedical oxygen cylinder market? What will be themedical oxygen cylinder market growth?

