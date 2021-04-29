Covid 19 Outbreak : Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Revenue by Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis , Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Type. The Global Meal Kit Delivery Market was valued at USD 8.3 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8 % from 2021 to 2027.

Scope of the market:

Meal Kit is the ready food that comprises services which deliver prepared meals and food that is ordered online for direct consumption. The meals are made up of several combinations such as pasta, potatoes, vegetables, rice, packed sauce, fish, meat, etc.

A very new concept of Meal Kit in the food and beverage industry, where a customer gets a precooked food or half cooked food to their place, they can also customize the food.

There are 2 different methods of delivery of the prepared meal i.e., Platform to consumer and restaurant to consumer, increasing preference of customers to buy from offline channels in comparison to online mode, shifts in foodservice behavior, reducing food wastage, preference of nutritional comfort, is the driving factor of this market. Also the pandemic crisis has boosted the interest in home cooked food and the meal kit market as well.

Economic Impact of Covid-19:

The analysis of the Covid-19 recovery trajectory provides an overview of the main strategies that industries are implementing to respond to and recover from the economic crisis. Also, focusing on the post pandemic and pre-pandemic era of the Global Meal Kit Delivery Market through PEST analysis, SWOT, Quantitative and Qualitative analysis, Attractive analysis and DRO’s. The chapter includes a Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Meal Kit Delivery Market.

Key Players:

Blue Apron, LLC HelloFresh SE Tyson Foods Inc. EveryPlate Freshly Inc. Gobble Green Chef Corporation Hungryroot Marley Spoon Inc. Purple Carrot Fresh n’ Lean Sun Basket Trifecta Inc. Snap Kitchen, LLC Daily Harvest

These players are considered in the report on the basis of Company Profile, company overview, strategies, recent developments and trends, financial overview.

Global Meal Kit Market Delivery Key Benefits:

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis. Quantitative and Qualitative analysis of the current market. Estimations for the forecast period 2027. Historical data and forecast data. Recent developments and trends in the market. Market share of the market players, company profiles, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape.

Market segmentation:

Based on Product

Heat and Eat

Cook and Eat

Reprocessed

Based on Application:

Household

Office

Others

Based on Platform:

Online

Offline

Based on Region:

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Each of the market segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive analysis.

North America held the largest share of about 46% in the historical period owing to the presence of the number of meal kit companies in this region. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028. The geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 9.8% respectively over the forecast period.

Key questions answered by this report.

Top market players contributing in the revenue? Trending strategies by the players? Which region will be the leading one in the forecast period? Factors that drive the globalmeal kit delivery market? What will be the globalmeal kit delivery market growth? How Covid-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the globalmeal kit delivery market? Which Segment accounted for the globalmeal kit delivery market shares?

