Covid 19 Outbreak : Global Herbal Supplement Market Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis ,Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Revenue and Type ( Health and Food ) Global Herbal Supplement Market is estimated to grow with a tremendous growth rate of 7.89% from 2020 to 2025 and reach a market value of USD 16.88 billion by the end of 2025.

Herbal supplements, sometimes referred to as herbs, are a kind of dietary supplement which are also available for purchase.

The Herbal Supplement are the very good source of nutrients, amino acids, vitamins for human body.

Herbal supplements are regulated by a variety of regulatory agencies, including the Food and Drug Association (FDA), as foods rather than as drugs.

It helps in maintaining stress level, cholesterol, keeping human body fit and fine, that is the reason the players too are involved in promoting the herbal supplement in their diet rising of the revenue all over. The preference for buying health and fitness products as compared to luxury goods among the consumers is rising.

Economic Impact of Covid-19:

The analysis of the Covid-19 recovery trajectory provides an overview of the main strategies that industries are implementing to respond to and recover from the economic crisis. Also, focusing on the post pandemic and pre-pandemic era of the herbal supplement market through PEST analysis, SWOT, Quantitative and Qualitative analysis, Attractive analysis and DRO’s.

Major Players:

Jarrow Formulas, Inc. Gaia Herbs NOW Foods Bio-Botanica Inc NBTY Solgar Inc Ancient GreenFields Pvt Ltd Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc Bionova Sunfood Nutraceuticals SMPNutra.com Cedar Bear Naturales Biolife Technologies ABH nature’s products Herbochem TVS Biotech and many others.

NOW Health Group – Jun 2020- is voluntarily recalling its Product Code 7119, Lot#3141055 because this lot has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections endocarditis, and arthritis. Oct 2020- BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care suggests that drinking plenty of both green tea and coffee are linked to a lower risk of dying from any cause among people with type 2 diabetes. Drinking up to 1 cup of green tea every day was associated with 15% lower odds of death; while drinking 2-3 cups was associated with 27% lower odds. Getting through 4 or more daily cups were associated with 40% lower odds.

The ConsumerLab.com 2019 Survey of Vitamin and Supplement Users selected Jarrow Formulas as the #1 Probiotics Brand for customer satisfaction. The survey analyzed and compared customers satisfaction with hundreds of brands of supplements. Jarrow Formulas received the top rating in overall customer satisfaction in the probiotic category. The extensive report indicates which types and brands of dietary supplements consumers use and how theyrate their experience with each. Based on 10,931 responses from ConsumerLab.com subscribers, Jarrow Formulas received the highest percentage of Very Satisfied responses for probiotic supplements.

Based on applications it splits into Pharmaceuticals, Food and beverages and Personal care.

The global market has been classified further,

Based on source:

Echinacea

Moringa

Flaxseeds

Turmeric

Ginger

Ginseng

Based on form it has divided into:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Soft gels

Powder and granules.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market is bifurcated into store-based and non-store-based.

The store-based segment has been further segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

The global market has been analyzed for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

Among these Asia-Pacific was dominating the market in 2019. Due to the high demand of plant-based products and easy availability of herbs. It is also expected to boost in a forecast period.

North America leads the plant-based supplement market with the largest share of forecasts period caused by increasing awareness of it.

In addition, the consumption of nutraceuticals to improve health, increasing associated lifestyles diseases such as osteoporosis, the health infrastructure that is in place.

Intended Audience

Wholesaler

Dealers

Suppliers

Consumer

Retailers

Food Suppler Manufacturers

Key questions answered by this report.

Top market players contributing in the revenue? Trending strategies by the players? Which region will be the leading one in the forecast period? Factors that drive the herbal supplement market? What will be the herbal supplement market growth?

