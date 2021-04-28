Covid 19 Outbreak : Disposable Syringes Market Report Revenue by Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis , Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Type Disposable Syringes Market was valued at USD 8.25 Billion in 2020 and expected to grow USD 11.20 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period.

Rising in the Chronic diseases, increase in needle stick injuries, technological developments in manufacturing and sustainable growth of the injectable drugs sectors are the driving factors which in turn boosted the disposable syringes market.

Scope of the market:

A syringe is a simple reciprocating pump consisting of a plunger (though in modern syringes, it is actually a piston) that fits tightly within a cylindrical tube called a barrel. The plunger can be linearly pulled and pushed along the inside of the tube, allowing the syringe to take in and expel liquid or gas through a discharge orifice at the open end of the tube.

Disposable syringes are mainly very effective in today’s world as they are safe from getting contaminated very easily. However, most modern medical syringes are plastic with a rubber piston, because this type seals much better between the piston and the barrel and because they are cheap enough to dispose of after being used only once, reducing the risk of spreading blood-borne diseases.

Disposable syringes are usually used in modern medicine to inject drugs and vaccines or to draw blood. Commonly used to inject insulin to diabetic’s person because diabetes is one of the fastest growing diseases in the world controlling sugar levels.

There are 2 types of syringes, disposable syringe and reusable syringe. Normal Syringes can be used again after sterilization but it can be contaminated as well whereas the disposable syringe can be used only once and then they are thrown or discarded by the doctors to avoid the spread of any disease.

Economic Impact of Covid-19:

The analysis of the Covid-19 recovery trajectory provides an overview of the main strategies that industries are implementing to respond to and recover from the economic crisis. Also, focusing on the post pandemic and pre-pandemic era of the Disposable Syringes Market through PEST analysis, SWOT, Quantitative and Qualitative analysis, Attractive analysis and DRO’s.

Key Players:

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

B.Braum Medical Inc.

Smiths Medical

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Medtronic plc

Becton

Dickinson and Company,

Braun Imaxeon Pty

Becton,

Feel Tech

Covidien.

Others

These players are considered in the report on the basis of Company Profile, company overview, strategies, recent developments and trends, financial overview.

In News : Oct 2020-Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the largest suppliers of syringes, has sent its first shipment of 56 million pieces of auto disable syringes to Covax facility as the race for safe and effective vaccine continues. The Covax facility is developing for vaccine for covid-19 patient.

July-2020, BD announced that the U.S and Canada governments has separately made orders for needles and syringes, specifically to deliver any potential vaccine against covid-19.

The Canada government has taken an order for 37 million units which brings the country’s total order to 75 million devices from the company. US ordered 140 million, bringing its total number of devices from BD to 190 million.

May 2020-Baxer International Inc., announced CE making and regulatory approval from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration for the EVO IQ syringe Infusion System. The Company expects hospitals in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Australia and New Zealand to be among the first to receive the new system with additional countries to follow in a series of planned regulatory submissions.

Disposable Syringes Market based on Type segmented into Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes, Retractable Safety Syringes and Non-retractable Safety Syringes. based on Application it will be Immunization Injections and Therapeutic Injections. based on Syringe Tip it has Slip-Tip, Luer lock, catheter and eccentric.

The regions covered in this disposable syringe market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Market Segmentation-

Types:

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Retractable Safety Syringes

Non-retractable Safety Syringes

Applications:

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

Syringes Tips:

Slip-Tip

Luer lock,

Catheter

Eccentric

Region:

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Each of the market segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive analysis.

North America has been the market leader so far and is expected to remain dominant in future in the global disposable syringes market majorly due to rise in occurrence of infections which needs to be treated with the help of a therapeutic injection, the growing prevalence of various chronic conditions, which requires immunization and rising cases of diabetes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, by obtaining the increase in awareness regarding the use of disposable syringes in the region. Due to the high population density and increased health spending in China and India, it is expected that in the near future they will become two main profitable channels for manufacturers of disposable syringes.

Key questions answered by this report.

Top market players contributing in the revenue? Trending strategies by the players? Which region will be the leading one in the forecast period? Factors that drive the disposable syringe market? What will be the disposable syringe market growth?

