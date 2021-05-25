[COVID-19] Oral Biologics Market 2021 Acute Analysis of Global Demand and Forecast to 2027 | Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Rani Therapeutics, Allergan

Request a Sample Get up to 30% Discount Oral Biologics

Biologics drugs can be defined as molecules derived from living cells such as microorganism, or plant, or animal cells and used for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of various diseases. Biologic therapeutics has proven to be a highly effective treatment for various chronic ailments, such as diabetes, plaque psoriasis, arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Strategic collaborations undertaken by local players in the respective regions is expected to augment the market growth

For instance, in 2021, Amgen inc, biopharmaceutical company and Entera Bio Ltd., an Israel-based company, entered into a research collaboration and license agreement to develop orally administered formulations of biologic drugs. Under the agreement, Entera will use its proprietary drug delivery platform to develop oral formulations for Amgen’s preclinical large molecule.

Some of the companies competing in the Oral Biologics market are: Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rani Therapeutics, Entera Bio Ltd., Allergan plc, Emisphere Technologies, Inc., Enteris BioPharma, Inc., Chiasma, Inc., and Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

