COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of Smart Cities Market Market

The report “Smart Cities Market, By Smart Transportation (Smart Ticketing, Traffic Management System, Passenger Information Management System, Freight Information System, Connected Vehicles, and Others), Smart Buildings (Building Energy Optimization, Emergency Management System, and Parking Management System), Smart Utilities (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Distribution Management System, and Substation Automation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Global technology giants which include IBM, Cisco, and Bosch, showed fine interest to participate in setting up of integrated command and control system under the centre’s flagship programmer smart city mission

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for public communication and safety infrastructure

Increasing demand for IoT

Opportunity and Trend

Development of new technologies

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of smart transportation, smart building, smart utilities, and region.

By smart transportation, the smart cities market is segmented into smart ticketing, traffic management system, passenger information management system, freight information system, connected vehicles, and others

By smart building, the target market is segmented into building energy optimization, emergency management system, and parking management system

By smart utilities, the global market is bifurcated into the advanced metering infrastructure, distribution management system, and substation automation

By region, Europe region is the dominating region for the global smart cities market because it is the developed countries with smart lighting, public Wi- Fi facility and smart homes are developed in the European countries. Therefore, the Europe region is the dominating region. In addition, the Asia pacific region is anticipating the significant growth for development of the smart cities over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global smart cities market includes Cisco Systems, IBM, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Ericsson, Vodafone, Itron Inc., Verizon, Telensa, ABB, and Honeywell International Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

