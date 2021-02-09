COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of personal protective equipment Market

Increasing need for respiratory equipment in emergency response, mining, military and law healthcare, enforcement, and fire services, along with growing instances of hand injuries at the workplace, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The prominent player operating in the global personal protective equipment market includes 3M Company, Golden Chang, Rahman Group, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd, Wells Lamont Industry Group, Interspiro, Honeywell Life Safety, JSP Ltd., Ansell Healthcare Products LCC, and Gateway Safety Inc.

Key Highlights:

In May 2016, Honeywell International Inc. introduced a range of single use, moulded masks. The product is used in general industrial and construction industries.

3M Company has announced to collaborate with Cummins to speed up production of high efficiency particulate filters to be used in 3M’s powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs). The company is expanding its effort to protect healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19. Before the end of April, employees at Cummin’s facility in Neillsville, Wisconsin will pivot from the production of diesel engine filters to the manufacturing of PAPR filters — an endeavor which 3M estimates has the potential to more than double the current production of filters for its PAPRs.

Analyst View:

Implementation of stringent regulatory framework

Government establishments are growing their concern towards health and safety of workers. To reduce uncertainties and accidents in industries, various countries governments have issued various safety regulations. Several government standards and regulations force end-use industries to utilize the protective equipment for workers while working in certain types of work environment. Workers working in oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing industries such should wear protective equipment compulsory. For instance, as per the memorandum of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in 2010, it is compulsory for workers in the oil & gas industry to wear heat- and flame-resistant clothing. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, the use of personal protective equipment is widespread in order to protect from these disease. Hence, stakeholders involved in the supply chain are leveraging this opportunity to increase the product protocol.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global personal protective equipment market accounted for US$ 55.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 120.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The market report has been segmented on type, end-user, and region.

By type, the hands & arm protection segment is projected to dominate the personal protective equipment market in the coming years, owing to increasing use in the healthcare, manufacturing, and construction industries.

By end-user, construction is expected to account for the highest-growing end-use industry segment, owing to rising consumer spending and new construction projects in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Moreover, growing utilization of personal protective equipment by workers in residential construction, bridge erection, demolitions, roadway paving, and excavations is also propelling this end-use industry.

By region, North America and Europe lead personal protective equipment market for both medical and industrial applications with major companies escalating their presence in developing Asian Pacific countries such as India and China. Low operation cost, cheap labor, and rapid industrialization in these countries have been witnessing a steady supply chain for the target market stakeholders.

