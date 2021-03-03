COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of Life Science Analytics Market

Global Life Science Analytics Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Type (Reporting, Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive), By Delivery Model (On-demand and On-premises), By Application (Research and Development, Sales and Marketing, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Analytics, and Pharmacovigilance), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3367

In the current research scope 2018 is considered as base year and 2019 is estimated year for market value/volume calculations. The report offers market estimates for the forecast period – 2019 to 2029. The report provides factual inputs and analysis based on primary and secondary research, which includes insights gained through in-depth interviews with primary research participants. Also, the data is gathered from authentic secondary sources and is verified by key opinion leaders in the target market. The in-house research is applied on gathered information to provide more accurate data points and reduce the margin of error. The in-house research and analysis efforts include various tools and 360o data analysis methodology.

The global life science analytics market report segments the market on the basis of component, type, delivery mode, application, and region.

Global life science analytics market by component:

Software

Services

Global life science analytics market by type:

Reporting

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Global life science analytics market by delivery mode:

On-demand

On-premises

Global life science analytics market by application:

Research and Development

Sales and Marketing

Regulatory Compliance

Supply Chain Analytics

Pharmacovigilance

Global life science analytics market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Accenture PLC

SAS Institute, Inc.

IBM Corporation

MaxisIT, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

SAP SE

Take Solutions, Inc.

IQVIA, Inc.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com