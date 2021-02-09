COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of Global Potassium Sulfate Market

The global potassium sulfate market accounted for US$ 4202.2 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6161.5 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%

The report “Global Potassium Sulfate Market, By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Process (Mannheim Process, Sulphate Salts Reaction, Brine Processing, and Others), By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global potassium sulfate market includes K S KALI GmbH, Compass Minerals International Inc., Tessenderlo Group, SQM SA, Sesoda Corporation, Migao Corporation, The Mosaic Company, Yara International ASA, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp., and Interpid Potash, Inc.

Key Highlights:

In May 2019, Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. have formed a collaboration to develop new specialty plant nutrient products enhanced with microorganisms. The new products will be developed with patented technologies aimed at helping crops take up nutrients more efficiently, to increase crop health and reduce crop stress.

In December 2019, Tessenderlo Group to acquire REHAU Tube plant in France

Analyst View:

High Demand for Potassium Sulfate from the Agriculture Industry

Agriculture end-use in the global potassium sulphate market was pegged at 5,976.0 Kilo Tons in 2020 and is projected to increase to 7,756.4 Kilo Tons by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This rapid growth in the global population is driving the need for food security. This has resulted in increased investments in the agriculture sector and the adoption of improved farming policies. These factors have increased the use of potassium sulfate, also known as potash fertilizers in the agriculture industry.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

Key Market Insights from the report:

By form, the global potassium sulfate market is segmented into solid and liquid.

By process, the Mannheim process is the most widely used process throughout the world. It is estimated that about 50% of the potassium sulfate produced is made using the Mannheim process. Despite the high cost of this process, it has been widely adopted. This is due to the lack of natural deposits of potassium sulfate.

By end-use industry, agriculture is expected to dominate the market due to the rapid growth in the global population is driving the need for food security.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global potassium sulphate market in 2019. China market is the dominant market in the potassium sulphate market accounting for the largest market share in the Asia Pacific region as of 2019.

