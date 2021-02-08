COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of Global Automotive Dynamic Steering Market

The global automotive dynamic steering market accounted for 0.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.4%.

The report “Global Automotive Dynamic Steering Market, By Type (Hydraulic Power Steering System, and Electric Power Steering System), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In June 2018, Infineon Technologies AG developed a new magnetic angle sensor, TLE5014. The new product can be easily integrated into an electric steering system. The TLE5014 sensors meet ISO26262 ASIL C for the single die and ISO26262 ASIL D for the dual die versions.

In September 2019, Volvo Trucks introduced Volvo Dynamic Steering to North American heavy-duty truck market for the Volvo VNL and Volvo VNR models. VDS helps to improve vehicle stability control, lessen the steering force by a significant margin, reducing driver fatigue and increase road safety.

In December 2019, Bosch expanded its range of hydraulic steering systems, including additional components that ease the installation of steering systems, at automotive workshops.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Depending upon type, the electric power steering system segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This will be attributed to the increasing adoption of EPS in passenger cars by OEMs. The EPS system reduces fuel consumption and emissions, limits the servicing required, and improves the maneuverability of the vehicle. This segment is estimated to experience significant growth in Asia-Oceania, because of the increasing production of automobiles, especially passenger cars, within the region.

Based on application the target market segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle.

By region, the European region held the dominant market share in the automotive dynamic steering market due to the availability of enhanced transportation infrastructure. The advanced technology like dynamic steering response, active steering, and advanced driver assisted system (ADAS) have accelerated the market value. In addition, the strict vehicle safety norms imposed by the government in major counties of the region is further supporting the market growth.

