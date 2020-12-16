Covid-19 Implication On Worldwide IoT Infrastructure Industry. | CISCO Systems, INC., Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation

IoT Infrastructure Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the IoT Infrastructure Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

The internet of things (IoT) is an infrastructure of interconnected mechanical and digital machines, people, computing devices or systems that process and respond to physical and virtual information with unique identifiers (UIDs). IoT provides the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring machine-to-machine (M2M), person-to-person (P2P), and person-to-machine (P2M) interaction.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global IoT Infrastructure Market

IoT has changed the way machines interact with humans and other machines. The sensors that form the building blocks for IoT create tons of data every minute and every day. Various organizations and government bodies are using big data analytics and other smart technologies, which are expected to boost the communication infrastructure, which in turn will be used for lighting, parking, traffic, and waste management; citizen engagement; safety and security. In addition to this, favourable government initiatives related to smart city projects across the globe are expected to fuel growth of the global IoT infrastructure market. Governments across the globe are creating favorable policies and heavily investing in smart city projects.

Regional Analysis of IoT Infrastructure Market

On the basis of region, the global IoT infrastructure market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

In 2018, North America region accounted for the largest share in the IoT infrastructure market and is expected to hold dominant position in the market over the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S. have already implemented smart solutions in their cities. For instance, in 2017, the street traffic control system was adopted in Atlanta. This street traffic control system uses data from multiple sources and AI elements, and uses the data generated through these systems in automated traffic lights for drivers and pedestrians, automatic green corridors for emergency vehicles, and warnings for pedestrians among others. The adoption of systems such as smart street lighting, smart waste management, and smart traffic control for public utilities, transportation and services is driving the IoT infrastructure market.

IoT Infrastructure Market Keyplayers: CISCO Systems, INC., Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, PTC Inc., and AT&T

IoT Infrastructure Market Taxonomy

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into:

Sensor

RFID

Connectivity technology

Others

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into:

Network management

Device management

Application management

Others

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software IT security software Data management software Communication and collaboration software Software analytics Remote monitoring Bandwidth management Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Utilities

Healthcare

Smart transportation

Smart buildings

Smart homes

Others

