Covid-19 Implication On Worldwide Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Industry. | Fiix Inc, Fracttal, Hippo CMMS, IBM, Idox plc

Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

CMMS stands for Computerized Maintenance Management System, which is specially designed software that maintains all the information related to maintenance operations such as scheduled maintenance and work orders, to parts inventory and purchasing functions of an organization (maintenance management).

Computerized maintenance management system stores asset information such as model or serial number, location, downtime statistics, associated documents, repair manuals, and safety procedures. In addition to this, CMMS software stores information related to work order management such as work order number, order type, and description of work order, which further helps an organization to effectively manage all the assets.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market

Increasing requirement of a centralized platform for managing all the tasks of organizations related to assets is expected to boost demand for computerized maintenance management systems over the forecast period. Computerized maintenance management system increases asset visibility by centrally managing all the information of all the assets, workflow visibility through dashboards, automating manual tasks such as ordering parts, replenishing MRO inventory, scheduling shifts, and compiling information.

Regional Analysis of Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market

On the basis of region, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

In 2018, the North America region accounted for the largest share in the Computerized Maintenance Management System market, and is expected to retain its dominant position in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing adoption of computerized maintenance management system by various sectors such as oil and gas, transport and logistic, power and utility, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare in the region. Moreover, high presence of number of logistic companies in the U.S., which includes XPO Logistics Inc., UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Expeditors International of Washington, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, and others is expected to be one of the major factors that is driving growth of the market in the region.

Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market Keyplayers: Fiix Inc, Fracttal, Hippo CMMS, IBM, Idox plc, Limble Solutions, LLC, ManagerPlus, ManWinWin, MATE PCS, Smartsheet Inc., UpKeep Maintenance Management, and others.

Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market Taxonomy

The global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of deployment type, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

On the basis of enterprise size, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

SME

Large Enterprise

On the basis of application, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

Asset Management

Work Order Management

Preventive Maintenance

Inventory Management

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Construction

Logistics

Government

Others

