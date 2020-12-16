Covid-19 Implication On Worldwide Climate Change Consulting Industry. | ICF International, Inc., McKinsey & Company, Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)

Climate Change Consulting Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Climate Change Consulting Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

The impacts of climate change occurring around the world has put a strain on large corporations and governing authorities to take preventive measures in order to reduce the effects of climate change. For this, regulatory bodies and other organizations such as the European Union, the World Bank, the United Nations, and the International Energy Association among others have put forth various plans to overcome the impacts of climate change. For instance, in April 2016, dealing parties (195 nations) signed an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), named as the Paris Agreement, which revolves around greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

Market Drivers: Increasing awareness about harmful impact of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change

The global demand for climate change consulting is significantly increasing, owing to increasing focus of companies and governments on sustainable development, development of smart cities, and increasing government regulations and collaborations for environment protection. Climate change consulting services provided by vendors mainly offer advisory, assistance, and action plans for organizations and governments to control climate change.

North America held dominant position in the climate change consulting market in 2017

North America held dominant position in the market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America climate change consulting market generated revenue of US$ 2,653.0 Mn in 2017. Significant climate changes have already been observed in the U.S. These changes includes a rise in sea level, increase in air and water temperatures, increased frequency and intensity of heavy downpours, reduced frost days, and reduced snow cover, permafrost, glaciers, and sea ice. Climate change impacts are expected to become more severe in North America. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2018, Canada experienced the warmest year on record.

Climate Change Consulting Market Keyplayers: ICF International, Inc., McKinsey & Company, Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), ERM Group, Inc., KPMG International, Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC, CH2M HILL Companies, Ltd. (Jacobs Engineering Group), Deloitte LLP, and Ramboll Environ, Inc.

Climate Change Consulting Market Taxonomy

U.S. Insurance and Reinsurance Scenario for Climate Change

Socio-economic Implications of Climate Change

Climate Risk as a Core Business Issue

Role of the Insurance & Reinsurance Industry

Reinsurance Market Scenario, 2018-2026

U.S. Insurance Market Size and Forecast (Premiums Volume)

Prem. Volume < US$ 25 Mn (US$ Mn)



US$ 25 Mn to US$ 50 Mn (US$ Mn)



Above US$ 50 Mn (US$ Mn)

U.S. Reinsurance Market Size and Forecast (Capital)

Global Climate Change Consulting Market, By Service Type:

Corporate Strategy for Climate Change

Carbon Footprint Analysis, Emission Trading and Offsetting

Renewable Energy Development

Energy Efficiency

Policy and Economics

Climate Adaptation Analysis & Planning

Green Building Services

Global Climate Change Consulting Market, By Industry:

Mining

Energy & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Construction, Agriculture, Forestry, etc.)

