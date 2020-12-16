Covid-19 Implication On Worldwide Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Industry. | TSW alloys Wheels, Maxion wheels, Voxx Products, MHT Luxury Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Automotive trailer wheel rim is the exterior edge of a vehicle that holds the tire. The materials used for manufacturing those rims include steel, aluminum alloy, and magnesium among others. It is characterized by its design, diameter, and width. It provides support to the tire of the vehicle. It also performs various functions such as acting as a supporting link to the suspension unit of the vehicle.

Growing automotive industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the automotive trailer wheel rims market

One of the major factors attributed to growth of the market is rising production of vehicles worldwide. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of vehicles produced in 2016 was 95 million units, which increased to 97 million units in 2017, globally. Therefore, increasing number of vehicles on road is leading to rising demand for automotive trailer wheel rims. Moreover, players in the market are developing advanced and innovative rims, in order to sustain in the market. For instance, the Maxion Wheel, a world leader in the light-weight wheel market, currently supply aluminum wheel rims to every major OEM in the world. The benefits offered by aluminum material over the steel material is that they are often several pounds lighter per wheel, which means quicker acceleration and faster stopping. Moreover, less weight also means less strain on suspension components. In extreme driving conditions, alloy wheels are able to dissipate heat away from brake components than their steel counterparts. Hence, these factors will propel growth of the automotive trailer wheel rims market.

Global Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market: Segment Trends

Among vehicle type, passenger vehicles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is the fastest growing segment, owing to increasing sales of these vehicles worldwide. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total units of passenger cars sold in 2015 was 69 million, which increased to 72 million in 2016, globally. Furthermore, increasing R&D investment by original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) will improve riding quality and also reduce overall weight of the vehicles, which in turn will make the vehicles fuel efficient. Hence, increasing sales of passenger vehicles will inadvertently increase the demand for automotive trailer wheel rims, thereby fueling growth of the market.

Global Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market: Regional Insights

Asia Pacific automotive trailer wheel rims market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period (2018–2026). This growth is attributed to presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in the region positioned as growth engines in the automotive sector. Owing to increasing vehicle production in economies such as China and India, the demand for automotive trailer wheel rims in this region has also increased. For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), in India, the total number of vehicles produced in 2015 was 4.16 million and it increased to 4.48 million in 2016.

Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market Keyplayers: TSW alloys Wheels, Maxion wheels, Voxx Products, MHT Luxury Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd, Sota Offroad, Accuride International Inc., Vossen Wheels, Inc., and Auto Wheel & Rim.

Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market Taxonomy

By Rim Size:

13-15 inch

16-18inch

19-21inch

> 21 inch

By Material Type:

Steel

Alloy

Carbon-fiber

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

